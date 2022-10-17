US-NEWS-CONGRESS-FUNDRAISING-GET

From left to right: Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Val Demings (D-FL), Florida Gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) and Chelsea Grimes attend a campaign event on Oct. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. The first lady is traversing the country in the final weeks before the midterm elections visiting Tennessee, Wisconsin, Georgia and Florida.  

 Gerardo Mora/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — New filings from House and Senate candidates show Democrats drew strong financial support from contributors this summer and early fall, especially in battleground races for the Senate.

The data covering the three months ending Sept. 30 demonstrate that donors continued to back Democrats’ efforts to defend control of both chambers, as analysts predict that Republicans will win the House but are less likely to take control of the Senate. While a positive sign for a party battered by inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings, the fundraising numbers tell only part of the story.