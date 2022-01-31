CONCORD — A controversial redistricting plan to dramatically alter the state’s two congressional districts faced heavy criticism during its final public hearing Monday.
Opponents urged the Republican-led Senate Redistricting Committee to reject the proposal (HB 52) that cleared the GOP-led House of Representatives earlier this month.
Lucas Meyer with 603 Forward, a liberal interest group, said he remained optimistic the Senate panel would take seriously these objections given the plan has been criticized by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, ex-GOP Vice Chairman Matt Mayberry of Dover and former House Speaker Gene Chandler of Bartlett.
“We have a proposed a congressional map that is severely and blatantly gerrymandering,” Meyer said.
“I believe you can do that (reject the plan) and I believe you will do that because you realize the danger this would do to our state.”
The House plan swaps 75 towns and/or city wards, with more than 300,000 people — or a quarter of the state’s entire population — between the two districts.
Currently, the populations of the two districts are separated by just 9,000 residents.
The plan moves from the 1st into the 2nd District the Democratic cities of Portsmouth, Rochester, Dover and Somersworth.
In turn, it moves some of the largest Republican towns in the southern tier from the 2nd into the 1st — Salem, Hudson, Litchfield, Pelham, Atkinson and Windham.
Putting college towns together
House Redistricting Committee Chairman Barbara Griffin, R-Goffstown, said the changed districts more closely align “communities of interests” than the current districts do.
As one example, Griffin pointed out all college campus towns in the new plan would be put into the 2nd Congressional District while, at present, they are split between both districts.
“We are not moving anyone; we are talking about new district lines,” said Griffin, adding many residents “were confused” about their own congressional district.
Ex-state Rep. Dan McGuire, an Epsom Republican, said creating a Republican-leaning 1st District and Democratic-leaning 2nd District would be good for New Hampshire.
It would make it more likely New Hampshire would have a member of Congress in the majority regardless of which party is in power.
This would further make it more likely those elected to the U,S. House here would gain more seniority by running in safer seats, McGuire said.
Franklin's Olivia Zink, with Open Democracy N.H., said this proposal would undo the past 140 years when there was bipartisan support for making only minor changes to the congressional redistricting maps.
Henry Klementowicz, a senior staff lawyer with American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, said the group’s analysis concluded “political gain” was the only motive for these changes.
Several residents also urged the Senate to make further changes to the redistricting map for the 400 seats in the state House of Representatives (HB 50).
Many were critical that the maps failed to give 56 towns their own House member even though the community had enough population to receive one.
Voters changed the state Constitution three elections ago that emphasized House redistricting should give towns and cities their fair representation.
But House GOP leaders have said it’s not possible to give all communities their own legislator because they had to be joined with smaller towns because they were landlocked.