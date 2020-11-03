With Republican Gov. Chris Sununu easily winning reelection Tuesday, whether he will have willing collaborators in the next legislative session or have to use the veto pen to defend his agenda against Democratic majorities depended on the outcome of the other State House races.
The five-member Executive Council was up for reelection Tuesday, along with all 24 state Senators and the 400 state representatives. Democrats hoped to hold onto the majorities in all three bodies they captured in 2018. New Hampshire settled in for a long night of counting down-ballot races, as even incumbents in safe seats hesitated to declare victory by 10 p.m.
“I need the right team in Concord,” Sununu said at an October campaign event for Jason Syversen, the Republican challenging Democratic state Sen. Kevin Cavanaugh for the 16th District. Since the Sept. 8 primary elections, Sununu has used his popularity around the state to boost fellow Republican candidates.
“We really tried to work hard for other candidates,” Sununu said Tuesday evening shortly after he declared victory.
It remained to be seen Tuesday evening whether Sununu would get his team or if Democrats would hold their advantages. Poll workers across the state have more than 235,000 absentee ballots to count, even as they deal with record-breaking turnout.
The Executive Council, controlled by Democrats since 2018, has continually thwarted Sununu, most notably in his effort to appoint Attorney General Gordon MacDonald as a justice on the state Supreme Court.
Councilor Andru Volinsky stepped down from his District 2 council seat to run unsuccessfully for governor in the Democratic primary. Likely to replace him was Democrat Cinde Warmington.
“We feel positive about the race, but we’re going to let the results come in,” Warmington said Tuesday evening.
The retirement of District 3 Councilor Russell Prescott, a Republican, created an opening contested by Republican Janet Stevens and Democrat Mindi Messmer.
Democrat Michael Cryans won the District 1 council seat in 2018 after Republican Joseph Kenney bested him in 2014 and 2016, but Kenney looked to win it back.
Former Manchester mayor Ted Gatsas, a Republican, sought to keep the District 4 seat, as District 5 incumbent Debora Pignatelli (D-Nashua) tried to ward off a challenge from David Wheeler (R-Milford), who has held the seat before.
If Pignatelli holds her seat, the Executive Council will have three women for the first time in the state’s history.
Republicans only needed to flip three seats in the Senate to take control of the upper chamber.
“At this point, many of our races for State Senate are too close to call,” said Democratic state Senate caucus director Dario Scalco. “Right now, our top priority is ensuring that every single vote across the state is counted. With projected historic turnout, we have a long night ahead.”
Early results showed Republicans picking up a few seats in the House, but control of the lower chamber was unclear Tuesday night.