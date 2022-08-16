Potential Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said he believes President Biden knew in advance about the FBI raid at the Mar-a-Lago Florida home of former President Donald Trump.
RYE -- Republicans will win control of both houses of Congress this November, end the “madness of more spending” and adopt business polices that expand production in the economy to curb runaway inflation, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said during an interview Tuesday.
“It took a year and a half to get to record high inflation. I don’t think it (a turnaround) can happen overnight after Jan. 3 but I think we can adopt some policies that pretty soon could make a difference,” Cotton said.
A potential White House candidate in 2024, Cotton said he believes President Joe Biden knew in advance about the Aug. 8 FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort.
"Color me very skeptical the president first read about this in the newspaper," Cotton quipped.
And Cotton called upon Attorney General Merrick Garland to release the affidavit that would further detail what crimes the U.S. Justice Department is investigating regarding Trump.
The Senate Intelligence Committee has made that request, said Cotton, who is a member.
“It won’t surprise me if the Justice Department stonewalls us,” Cotton said.
“It is unusual for the Department of Justice to release this kind of information. It’s also kind of unusual to raid the home a former president and current political rival of this president.”
Cotton faulted Garland for using federal authorities to work with school boards to curb the anti-COVID-19 mandate debate and failed to enforce protests at the homes of Supreme Court justices.
“The American people have serious doubts about the even-handedness of law enforcement in this country and unfortunately Merrick Garland has contributed to that skepticism,” said Cotton, a 45-year-old lawyer serving in his second term in the Senate.
GOP needs big win to make a difference
Republicans need to win decisively in the midterms this November, he said.
Asked if winning the U.S. Senate race here is essential to taking over the Senate, Cotton answered, “I don’t want to see a choice made between the two. I would like to see a sweep across the board. I would rather not be in a 51-49 (Republican) Senate. I’d rather be in a 54- or 55-seat Senate where we have a larger majority to put together the coalition to make meaningful progress.”
Cotton ducked the question on whether he believes Biden, 79, is mentally fit to be president, a claim some of the president's most ardent critics on Capitol Hill have made.
“I think Joe Biden is an incompetent ideologue who is running our country into the ground. I think he is unqualified regardless of his mental fitness,” Cotton said.
“Even if Biden was 25 years younger and fit as a fiddle he would still be seen as incompetent. I think that is what the American people are ready to repudiate.”
A U.S. Army veteran who was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, Cotton said the Biden administration has been slow to provide Ukraine the long-range artillery it needs to prevent Russia from seizing back the eastern region of that country.
“America has been consistently behind the power curve in providing the weapons that they needed,” Cotton said.
The stakes are high because if any part of Ukraine permanently falls to Russia, this raises the likelihood that China will invade Taiwan, Cotton maintained.
“We have so much more at stake to prevent aggression against Taiwan,” Cotton said.
On Tuesday, Cotton gave the luncheon speech at the conclusion of a Republican State Committee golf tournament at the Wentworth By The Sea Country Club in Rye.
“It’s time we elect Republicans so we can beat China once and for all in this competition that they launched against us, stealing our jobs and our factories, threatening our friends and even the lives of senior officials in the U.S government,” Cotton said.
Biden has “kowtowed to Chinese Communists for decades,” Cotton claimed.