Cotton maintains Biden knew about raid on Trump's resort
Potential Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said he believes President Biden knew in advance about the FBI raid at the Mar-a-Lago Florida home of former President Donald Trump.

RYE -- Republicans will win control of both houses of Congress this November, end the “madness of more spending” and adopt business polices that expand production in the economy to curb runaway inflation, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said during an interview Tuesday.

“It took a year and a half to get to record high inflation. I don’t think it (a turnaround) can happen overnight after Jan. 3 but I think we can adopt some policies that pretty soon could make a difference,” Cotton said.

Cotton warns about China threat during N.H. GOP speech
U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said President Biden has been a friend to "Chinese Communists" for decades and his foreign policy is raising the prospect of China invading Taiwan.