California Gov. Gavin Newsom

In this photo from Jan. 6, 2023, California Gov. Gavin Newsom gives the inaugural address after taking the oath of office at his inauguration ceremony at the Capitol Mall in Sacramento, California. Gov. Gavin Newsom is being eyed by conservatives as a possible presidential contender next year. 

 Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times/TNS

Gov. Gavin Newsom for president in ‘24? A lot of influential conservatives are convinced that it’s going to happen.

The chatter goes something like this: President Joe Biden, age 80 and with persistently low poll numbers, will step down after next year’s primaries and let party convention delegates pick a replacement.