CONCORD — The long and sordid saga over congressional redistricting in New Hampshire now becomes a Stanford law professor’s problem to solve after Gov. Chris Sununu confirmed he’d veto the latest legislative attempt to get the job done.
The New Hampshire Supreme Court last month hired Stanford professor Nathaniel Persily to draw up a “least change” map for the state’s two congressional districts if lawmakers and Sununu can’t reach a compromise before the candidate filing period begins Wednesday.
Hours after the House had narrowly approved the latest plan, 176-171, on Thursday, Sununu said he’d veto it.
“The citizens of New Hampshire will not accept this map, which moves both members of Congress into the same district,” Sununu said in a statement. “Our races have to be fair, which is why I will veto this map.”
Under legislative rules, House and Senate leaders have no way of reviving the issue.
If they came back into session, it would take a two-thirds vote just to introduce a new map and that would be unthinkable since Democratic critics would have to permit it.
House Deputy Speaker Steve Smith, R-Charlestown, admitted frustration with failing to get from Sununu the changes to existing districts that he could support.
“I can’t get into knowing what the governor was thinking, but it sure doesn’t feel like it was working together in good faith,” Smith said.
Over the past nine months of this process, House Redistricting Committee Chairman Barbara Griffin, R-Goffstown, said she’d never had a conversation on this topic with Sununu, the three-term Republican governor.
“It would appear the governor’s intent is to have maps resolved by the court and as an attorney, I never understand why one would choose that option as opposed to working together for the people of New Hampshire,” Griffin said.
Thursday’s events make all but inevitable that New Hampshire will go down as the only state in the country that failed to adopt a congressional redistricting with the backing of its legislature and governor.
Latest plan moved about 25% of residents
The plan (SB 200) Sununu rejected would have put Democratic incumbents Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas into Kuster’s Second Congressional District.
This also would have shifted 34 cities and towns from one district to another, affecting more than 315,000 residents or just under 25% of the state.
It would have put in the 2nd Congressional District the state’s three largest cities which critics said would have diluted the votes from residents of rural towns in that district.
“There is no overriding interest in making such dramatic changes in our congressional districts,” said State Rep. Paul Bergeron, D-Nashua, who is a retired city clerk.
Rep. Ross Berry, R-Manchester, rebutted the claim the changes would have made both congressional districts non-competitive, the 1st District too Republican leaning and the 2nd District too much of a Democratic stronghold.
Under this new map Sununu said he’d veto, 1st District GOP nominee Matt Mowers would have received 48.5% of the vote and still lost to Pappas based on the 2020 tallies, Berry said.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester said this outcome was the preferred one because the court expert will embrace a map that makes few changes.
Currently, the 2020 Census found the 2nd District has about 9,000 fewer residents than the 1st District.
GOP legislative leaders came up with this latest plan only after Sununu had vowed to veto the first plan they adopted that would have changed nearly 75 cities and towns, affecting more than 500,000 residents.
Griffin said once the 2022 elections are over, lawmakers in 2023 will still be able to return to the drawing board and approve another congressional redistricting plan that, if signed into law, would apply for the rest of the decade.
After Sununu’s veto threat, Griffin said she spoke with Secretary of State David Scanlan about making sure this court involvement doesn’t delay the matter and require perhaps the printing of two different ballots for 2022, one for all other races and one for the congressional race.
“That’s a worst-case scenario we want to avoid,” she said.
Smith said the court’s involvement is frustrating to GOP lawmakers who spent nearly a year working on this matter.
“I am not even sure this Stanford professor has even been to New Hampshire and (now) he’s now dictating what our congressional districts are going to look like in the next election,” Smith said. “This doesn’t make me a happy camper.”