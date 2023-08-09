LITTLETON – Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig takes her Democratic primary campaign for governor on the road Friday, launching an “Opportunity Tour” where she will seek to partner with officials in cities and towns on how best to improve affordable housing, education and reproductive health care.
With her city budget battle behind her, Craig, 56, can start the next phase of her campaign and spend more time on the trail as her day job schedule permits.
This starts Friday afternoon with a small business walk in downtown Littleton, a North Country town that has won several awards as one of the ”best” or “quirkiest” small towns in America.
“I understand firsthand how important it is for local communities to have a partner in the corner office; that starts with listening to residents, community leaders, local elected officials, and small business owners about the ways our state can better support New Hampshire cities and towns,” Craig said in a statement provided first to the New Hampshire Union Leader.
“I’m excited to kick off this tour and continue connecting with Granite Staters in communities big and small about the future we can deliver when we work together.”
Joining Craig in Littleton will be first-term state Rep. Jared Sullivan, D-Bethlehem, local elected officials, community leaders and small business owners.
Craig said she will take this tour to every corner of the state.
“I have a proven track record of taking on difficult challenges and finding common-sense solutions,” Craig said in a recent op-ed.
“I’m running for governor because too many families are being left behind and we’re facing extreme threats on access to abortion, attacks on the LGBTQ community, and even threats to our democracy. That’s what’s at stake in this election.”
The wide-open race for governor is starting quickly with Gov. Chris Sununu’s decision not to seek an unprecedented fifth two-year term.
With Sununu’s decision, national handicappers changed the race from “leans Republican” to “toss up.”
Ex-U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte, of Nashua, and former Senate President Chuck Morse, of Salem, have already kicked off Republican primary runs for the job.
Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut of Wilton, who narrowly lost to Sununu in a governor’s GOP primary in 2016, said he’ll decide next month whether to join the field.
Gov’s race ramping up
Democrats will decide a very competitive race that already includes Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington of Concord and Craig.
“I know this election will be tough, and I’m up for the challenge. I was the first woman elected mayor of Manchester in 2017 and the first Democrat elected since 2005,” Craig said.
“I know how to win tough elections; it’s by listening to our communities and working hard every day to make progress.”
Both Craig and Warmington have signaled abortion rights will be a major theme as each one seeks to end the GOP streak of four straight wins for the corner office.
“I will always support access to abortion. The government has no role in a decision that should remain between a woman, her family, and her doctor — and I’ll fight to ensure it stays that way,” Craig wrote recently.
“New Hampshire is the only state in New England that hasn’t codified Roe vs. Wade. We need to protect access to abortion, so every woman in our state knows their rights aren’t up for grabs.”
At the Executive Council table, Warmington fought the GOP-led Executive Council that denied family planning contracts to Planned Parenthood and two other providers that perform abortions.
Before Sununu first won in 2016, Democrats had won nine of the previous 10 races for governor.
GOP strategist Pat Hynes said Craig and Warmington would have difficulty gaining traction with a “change” message as New Hampshire has its lowest unemployment in history and has won several independent honors as having one of the best economies in the nation.
“If Craig were to run against this record of economic achievement, she would surely lose,” Hynes said in his own recent commentary. “It’s vitally important therefore that the Republican candidates for governor remind the voters precisely who delivered the state’s current prosperity, and who opposed it.”