Critics urge voter commission become more diverse

Liberal activists with the Kent Street Coalition and Campaign for Voter Rights held signs outside the first meeting of the Commission on Voter Confidence. They urged Secretary of State David Scanlan to expand the group to make it more diverse.
CONCORD — Liberal activists urged the newly-named Commission on Voter Confidence be expanded to include people of color, those with disabilities and other minority groups.
A large group of volunteers with the Campaign for Voting Rights and Kent Street Coalition held protest signs outside the commission’s first meeting Monday at the State Archives Building in Concord.
Louise Spencer with the Kent Street Coalition told the commission that its membership should look more like New Hampshire.
“It is good to take that testimony, but it also important to have those folks at the decision-making table,” Spencer said.
The Campaign for Voting Rights pointed out all eight members of the commission are White and only one of them, Olivia Zink of Franklin, was younger than 40 years old.
“We urge the secretary of state to consider expanding the commission to better reflect the diversity of New Hampshire voters across race, age, ability, and economic status,” the group said in a statement.
“If this commission is to be taken seriously it must represent all voters — not just older, White voters.”
One of the commission members, former, Republican State Rep. Doug Teschner of Pike, said it’s a valid point.
“I have all the confidence in the world in the leadership of this commission, but it’s worth thinking whether we should grow our ranks,” Teschner said.
Panel announced last week
Commission Co-Chairman Brad Cook of Manchester said it would be up to Secretary of State David Scanlan to decide whether there should be more named to the panel.
Scanlan was absent for Monday’s meeting because he has contracted COVID-19, Cook said.
The commission announced dates for its first five meetings that will start at the State Archives Building on May 13.
At the next meeting, Orville “Bud” Fitch, legal counsel in Scanlan’s office, will make a presentation on the voter procedures panel along with state election laws.
The plan is to take comment from the public at every meeting, said former Democratic Congressman Dick Sweet, the other co-chair of the commission.
Cook said the plan is then to hold listening sessions at other locations across the state.
At future meetings, the commission will invite speakers to address the group, including party leaders, educators, pollsters and local election officials.
Swett said it’s likely the commission will meet at least 10 times and submit a final report to Scanlan that could include recommendations for reforms.