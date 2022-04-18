CONCORD — The chaos of redistricting has the only Democrat on the Executive Council facing a primary challenge from a former councilor who is getting moved into her district.
Michael Cryans, an ex-councilor from Hanover, has announced he’s taking on first-term Councilor Cinde Warmington of Concord now that his hometown is expected to end up in Warmington’s Dist. 2.
"In this brand-new district, I look forward to campaigning to be your District 2 councilor,” Cryans said in his announcement. “I will bring local, grassroots-style politics to Concord, and will fight for Democratic values for my fellow Granite Staters.”
Warmington had already been preparing to seek a second term after having been two years ago the only Democrat to win a council seat.
In 2020, Cryans lost his District 1 seat to Wakefield Republican Joe Kenney, who had avenged his loss of two years earlier.
Cryans and Kenney have faced one another five times, Kenney winning four contests.
Last month, Kenney and two other Republican councilors, Ted Gatsas of Manchester and Dave Wheeler of Milford, asked Senate GOP leaders last month to incorporate their changes to a council redistricting map.
The trio failed to get all they wanted, but Kenney did request Hanover and surrounding towns be moved out of his district.
3 GOP councilors asked for map changes
The House of Representatives is expected this Thursday to approve a Senate-approved redistricting of the council districts (SB 241) that will dramatically change Warmington’s district.
Currently, District 2 runs the entire width of the state and Gov. Chris Sununu, a former councilor himself, has long been a critic of its configuration.
The Senate-passed map ends moving 46 towns in Kenney’s District 1 into District 2, leaving Warmington with only 32 towns that she has been representing.
Another three towns from other districts get moved into District 2.
Cryans’ past experiences include serving as a high school teacher in Littleton, banker in Hanover and director of an anti-substance abuse center in Lebanon.
This primary takes on even more importance since despite all these changes, District 2 would remain the one district where Democrats greatly outnumber Republicans.
"After 19 years as a Grafton County commissioner and two years as an executive councilor, I would love to be your voice once again," Cryans said.
Warmington has yet to comment on this development.