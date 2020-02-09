For the past week, Granite Staters have been barraged with ads, courted by politicians and queried by analysts and reporters.
All await our judgment.
“It’s so cool. We’re the only school in the country with this opportunity,” said Luke Hufnagle, a computer science major at St. Anselm College.
He spoke as he walked by the college quad, where CNN trailers were parked and producers, technicians and news shot guests came and went.
“For the whole week, this has been the only conversation,” Hufnagle said.
His college is one of the hot spots for this presidential primary. On Friday, the college hosted an ABC debate between eight Democrats before Tuesday’s primary.
In the nights leading up to the debate, candidates held hour-long town halls at the college.
The snow-covered college quad provided a quintessential New Hampshire image for CNN feeds. Manchester, the center of the media activity, provided other locations.
Last week, electricians were busy setting up a two-story broadcast booth for ABC News on a parking lot with a view of Manchester City Hall. NBC has staked out Stanton Plaza in front of the downtown DoubleTree Hotel, which offers views of Elm Street and Veterans Park.
On Friday, the network started broadcasting its “Today” show from the site. The news organization had 250 workers — technicians, producers, reporters, news personalities — in the state.
“We’re not only reporting out the metrics, but the mood and feel on the ground. We really want to make sure we’re reporting a sense of the voters,” said Rashida Jones, senior vice president of specials for NBC News and MSNBC.
By Monday night, NBC will have its biggest names broadcasting from the Granite State — Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Chuck Todd and Chris Matthews.
Presidential primary news often has been the top performer on the network’s digital platforms, Jones said. The network’s digital products had their highest month on record in January, and the month featured four of its top-10 audience days, she said.
“People are interested. We’re definitely seeing more people engaged,” she said.
For the second primary cycle in a row, the Shaskeen Pub is hosting the newsroom for the Boston Institute of Non-Profit Journalism.
Twenty-five journalists will file stories from the tables located at the front alcove. Most are freelancers, said the de facto editor-in-chief, Chris Faraone, who used to run the Digboston newspaper and is now editorial director for binjonline.org.
Some come from other countries and use the newsroom and wifi to file their stories.
The operation features a wire service that provides news feeds to 115 alternative weeklies around the country.
The institute also has encouraged readers to provide questions. So reporters have queried candidates on subjects as wide-ranging as caregiving for children and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
“There’s a million publications where you have one or two people up here with nowhere to work,” Faraone said.
The reporters file their stories despite the crowd, the live music and the temptations. (Miller Lite sponsors the newsroom and provides free beer for the workers and their co-workers.)
“A reporter needs to write, whatever situations they’re in,” said Venezuela resident Diego Marcano, who is reporting for the institute.
Media also make use of many New Hampshire landmarks, which are happy to make use of them.
The Red Arrow diner was quick to produce a news release detailing six days of radio reporting from the iconic eatery.
Fox News, CSPAN, Hearst Television Washington Bureau, SiriusXM and News Denmark were all scheduled at the Red Arrow.
“I love coming here,” said Melissa Peltier, who was producing a documentary for American Dignity PAC. Her cameraman shot footage on Wednesday of Republican candidate Joe Walsh, two days before he ended his quixotic campaign against President Donald Trump.
“It’s a unique state, kind of odd,” said Peltier, who lives in Massachusetts. “People with guns and college professors all sit down at the Red Arrow.”
Neither gun-toter nor a professor, Arthur Washington was eating a late breakfast at the diner.
“There’s a pretty high level of excitement all over the place,” said Washington, who lives in Westchester County, New York and arrived in Manchester Wednesday morning. A political tourist, he planned to spend the next few days hitting campaign events and seeing the candidates, if not face-to-face, then mob-to-podium.
Washington quoted polls that said 40 percent of voters could still change their minds.
“If you’re a candidate and you hear that,” he said, “you have to be absolutely frantic.”