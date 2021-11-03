BERLIN — In an unusual race, Paul Grenier won a seventh term for mayor in Tuesday’s municipal elections even as supporters of pastor Robert Haynes, who died two weeks earlier, mounted a strong but moot write-in campaign for him.
Grenier received 905 votes. Haynes, who died Oct. 20 from COVID-19 related complications, received 771.
Had Haynes received more votes than Grenier, a vacancy for the mayoral seat would have been declared, said Berlin City Clerk Shelli Fortin on Wednesday. Under the city charter, the city council would have the option of calling for a special election.
According to the charter, the council also has the ability to “elect one of their own number” as mayor, though it was not immediately clear whether Grenier would have been eligible since he would have been defeated by Haynes.
Grenier on Tuesday observed that Haynes — because he was dead — was not “a duly qualified voter” and therefore not a legitimate candidate.
In a full-page advertisement in the Oct. 28 edition of the Berlin Sun newspaper, the Berlin Prosperity Ticket urged voters to write in Haynes’ name for mayor, saying it would “pay honor” to him, while also giving “time for a viable candidate to step forward” for a special election.
“Your write-in vote will help us keep Rob’s vision alive as we carry it forward,” the ad said.
Grenier, who was the only official candidate for mayor on Tuesday’s ballot, said the ad and its advice were wrong.
“When a group of people promote writing-in a deceased person’s name it makes the whole situation very bizarre,” Grenier said.
“You can’t write in someone who’s not a qualified voter,” he said, “and being deceased, you’re not a qualified voter.”
Grenier called the Haynes write-in effort “misguided,” adding that some voters he had heard from were “irritated about it.”
“The voters of Berlin are going to speak very loudly and clearly about the direction of the community,” said Grenier, and apart from the kerfuffle over the mayor’s race, they did, rejecting all candidates on the Berlin Prosperity Ticket with the exception of Robert Theberge, who was elected to the City Council.
The three other four-year vacancies on the city council were filled by Grenier allies — incumbents Diana Berthiaume and Lucie Remillard — and by Peter Morency, who is Berlin’s police chief.
In the contested races for Berlin School Board, Ann Nolin and Jeanne Charest, who are incumbents, were re-elected for two-year seats, and Eamon Kelley won the third seat. Berlin Prosperity Ticket candidates Lori Korzen and Jesstina Murphy finished fourth and fifth.
Incumbent Nathan Morin won the only four-year seat on the School Board, defeating Mark Evans, his Berlin Prosperity challenger, 876 votes to 767.
Berlin Prosperity Ticket member Mark Evans, a former city councilor who ran unsuccessfully for school board Tuesday, said that while Haynes was “at the top” of the Berlin Prosperity Ticket, the group’s campaign to win seats on the City Council and School Board was always run collaboratively.
Asked on Tuesday about the write-in initiative on behalf of Haynes, Evans said “We need one more vote than Paul Grenier” to force a special election. He said some people in Berlin were unhappy “with the speed with which the city removed him (Haynes)” from the Nov. 2 ballot.
Fortin has said she learned of Haynes’ death from COVID-19 complications on his wife’s social media page and confirmed it with a local funeral home. She then contacted the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s office and was directed to the state law that allowed her to order the ballots to be reprinted without Haynes’ name.
Evans rejected the claim made by Grenier’s supporters that Tuesday’s election — though technically nonpartisan under the City Charter — was a showdown between Republicans on the Berlin Prosperity Ticket and the mostly Democratic incumbents.
Asked about claims that the Berlin Prosperity Ticket was opposed to COVID-19 vaccines and to the required wearing of face masks, Evans replied that “We have never taken a position on that” and that the ticket’s platform does not address the matter.
“It’s not something we‘ve worked out as a group,” said Evans, stressing that the larger message of the Berlin Prosperity Ticket “is all about being business friendly.”
Grenier, who said he has been very concerned with the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Berlin and the demand it is putting on medical providers, said Evans’ remarks were “not entirely accurate.”
While the Berlin Prosperity Ticket, as a whole, did not voice objections to vaccines and face masks, Grenier said, “they’ve done so individually.”