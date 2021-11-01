Voters head to the polls in Manchester Tuesday to cast ballots in the 2021 municipal elections, with a hotly contested mayoral race between incumbent Mayor Joyce Craig and challenger Victoria Sullivan topping the ticket.
Queen City residents aren’t alone in casting ballots today. Voters in nine cities across New Hampshire will elect mayors.
In Manchester, Craig is seeking reelection to a third term in office, while her 2019 mayoral opponent Sullivan hopes to unseat her.
In 2019, Sullivan lost to Craig by 2,610 votes. In 2017, Craig defeated then-Mayor Ted Gatsas to become the first Democrat to be elected mayor in 14 years.
Races exist for seats on Manchester’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen in all 12 wards and two at-large seats. Races exist for seats on the Board of School Committee in eight wards — 2, 3, 4, 7, 9, 10, 11, and 12 — along with two at-large seats.
Portsmouth voters will elect a city council; the top vote-getter assumes the title of mayor. Nineteen candidates are running for nine seats on the city council.
Nashua, the only city in the state where the mayor serves a four-year term, isn’t holding a mayoral election this fall. James Donchess was elected mayor in 2019. There are numerous candidates running for school board and alderman.
Nashuans will also vote on whether to keep appointments to the city’s police commission in the hands of the governor and Executive Council, or to turn them0 over to the mayor and aldermen.
Voters in Nashua will again decide if they want an in-person sportsbook location in their city, while Portsmouth voters are being asked if they want Keno locations.
In Berlin, incumbent Mayor Paul Grenier is running unopposed for a seventh term following the recent death of his opponent. The lone candidate for mayor in Claremont is Dale Girard, chosen to fill a vacant city council seat in January.
In Concord, Mayor Jim Bouley is seeking an eighth term. He is opposed by Taylor Hall, a finance counselor at Southern New Hampshire University.
Incumbent Dover Mayor Robert Carrier is running unopposed for a second term. In Keene, George Hansel’s bid for a second term as mayor is opposed by Mark Zuchowski.
In Laconia, Mayor Andrew Hosmer is running for a second term, opposed by state Rep. Dawn Johnson, a local school board member.
Three candidates are running for mayor in Rochester — Cassi Borne, Paul Callaghan, and Palana Hunt-Hawkins — after former Mayor Caroline McCarley resigned in June.
In Somersworth, Mayor Dana Hilliard’s campaign for a fifth term is opposed by two candidates — Ken Hilton and City Councilor-At-Large Crystal Paradis.
In Manchester
Public schools in Manchester are closed for the day. City Hall will be closed, with the City Clerk’s Office open for election-related business only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
City Hall will reopen for all business on Wednesday.
Polls are open in Manchester from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. For sample ballots for Manchester Wards 1-12, go to www.manchester.gov.
Manchester polling locations:
Ward 1: Webster School auditorium, 2519 Elm St.
Ward 2: Hillside Middle School, 112 Reservoir Ave.
Ward 3: Carol M. Rines Center, 1528 Elm St. (Use rear entrance not Elm Street entrance.)
Ward 4: McDonough School, 550 Lowell St.
Ward 5: Beech Street School, 333 Beech St.
Ward 6: Henry J. McLaughlin Middle School, 201 Jack Lovering Drive.
Ward 7: St. Anthony Community Center, 148 Belmont St.
Ward 8: Memorial High School, One Crusader Way.
Ward 9: Bishop Leo E. O’Neil Youth Center, 30 S. Elm St.
Ward 10: Parker-Varney School, 223 James Pollock Drive.
Ward 11: Gossler School, 145 Parkside Ave.
Ward 12: Northwest Elementary School, 300 Youville St.