CONCORD — Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney reflected Monday on why he remained mired in the back of the pack after having campaigned here longer and more frequently than anyone else.
“I would agree with you I am disappointed that I hadn’t caught fire. That is frustrating at a certain level but these are important issues we’re talking about and I still feel privileged to be part of it,” Delaney said.
Delaney, 56, becomes the latest candidate to speak at the New Hampshire Union Leader co-sponsored forum series on the health and growth of the economy this Friday at NHTI, Concord’s community college.
By any measure, this former, four-term congressman has worked hard to win support here and in other key early states.
Independent candidate tracker websites say Delaney made 147 visits to New Hampshire, a third more than the closest Democratic rival, Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (101).
Delaney also got into this race earlier than anyone else, July 28, 2017, and unlike many of his rivals he shed his incumbency rather than try to serve the campaign and his constituents.
Delaney declined in 2018 to run for a fifth term in his former district representing Washington, D.C. suburbs in Maryland.
Of late, Delaney has spent less time here and devoted more effort to try and break through in Iowa where the first caucus votes will be cast Feb. 3, eight days before the first-in-the-nation primary here.
“There are a lot of people in these rural communities that are left behind and I’m the only one talking about how we can bring meaningful economic development to them,” Delaney said.
A supporter, retired Des Moines Register columnist Chuck Offenburger, wrote last week that Delaney has visited all 99 counties in that state and could pull a “surprise finish” there.
“I do think there’s a chance I can do better than expected in Iowa. If I don’t then I’ll have to re-evaluate what we do going forward,” Delaney said during a telephone interview from Iowa Monday.
“I do think it kind of matters in New Hampshire how you do in Iowa. I think it’s naïve to think otherwise.”
Delaney said he has influenced the race as one of the first moderate candidates to warn Democrats not to embrace a single-payer, Medicare for all health plan as primary rivals Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have proposed.
Delaney said this plank would help ensure President Trump wins a second term this November.
“You’ll remember I was the first one to raise this concern during the second debate and some people got the mis-impression that I wasn’t a fan of Medicare,” Delaney said.
“I’m a great defender of Medicare; I just didn’t think we should blow up the entire system for a government model that’s not affordable.”
Delaney favors creating a public option to get to universal coverage while allowing those who like it to keep their private insurance.
The sign on Delaney’s blue campaign bus that’s made 40 stops in Iowa over the last month reads, “Real solutions not impossible promises.”
The son of a Wood-Ridge, N.J. electrician, Delaney isn’t used to failure.
After having first intended to become a doctor, Delaney shifted to the law, graduating from Georgetown Law School in 1988.
Delaney and two college friends bought their first business for $15,000 and he parlayed that into forming two highly successful companies, Health Care Financial Partners and CapitalSource, that made loans to health care entrepreneurs.
In 2012, Delaney got elected as the only member of Congress who was also a CEO of a company on the New York Stock Exchange.
While in Congress, Delaney was rated as one of the most “bipartisan” members of the U.S. House based on votes and the number of bills that Republican legislators wrote that he agreed to co-sponsor.
“People have a hard time labeling me. Some of the things they hear me talking about are on the total progressive or liberal end of the spectrum, and in other ways I’m kind of a solutions-oriented moderate who wants to get things done,” Delaney said.
He’s proposed raising the corporate income tax from 21 to 23% and said this would raise $200 billion he’d invest on infrastructure.
The next President can take executive action to make change but Delaney said the emphasis must be on restoring Congress as an equal branch of government.
“Congress doesn’t work anymore. We have allowed the executive branch and the judicial branch to run our nation because Congress has become so neutered,” Delaney said during a forum on open democracy in Iowa last Sunday.
The Community College System of New Hampshire is sponsoring the candidate series along with Goldman Sach’s 10,000 Small Businesses and the Union Leader.
The event in the Second Floor Lounge of Grappone Hall on the NHTI campus begins at 11 a.m. Friday.