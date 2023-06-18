CONCORD — Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley called on presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to cancel his plans to attend and speak this week at PorcFest, an annual celebration of the Free State Project.
Buckley said Kennedy’s appearance at the 20th annual event PorcFest — short for Porcupine Freedom Festival —would lend legitimacy to an “extremist movement” that has often attacked Democratic Party ideals.
The son of the late Attorney General and 1968 White House hopeful Robert F. Kennedy is scheduled to speak Thursday at the five-day festival at Roger’s Campground with an address titled, “Cronyism’s Control of DC: COVID, War, & Climate.”
Many establishment Democrats in New Hampshire have panned Kennedy’s longshot challenge of President Biden and especially his vocal criticism about the safety of vaccines that got Kennedy international attention during the pandemic.
For his part, Buckley has offered little commentary about Kennedy’s challenge.
To Buckley it’s personal because the Manchester activist got his start in politics working on behalf of Kennedy’s elders who mounted earlier presidential runs here.
“We respect your dedication to public service and your family’s irreplaceable role in the history of our Republic,” Buckley began in his letter Friday morning to Kennedy. “However, we must express our serious disappointment and grave concerns about your planned participation in this event.”
Buckley has also praised Kennedy for having defended New Hampshire’s leadoff role in the presidential primary process.
Last spring, Buckley fought against the Democratic National Committee’s 2024 political calendar that at best puts New Hampshire in a tie for holding the second primary.
“As a candidate for the presidency and a figure who commands considerable public attention, your presence at PorcFest will be seen as an endorsement of the Free State Project and its radical goals,” Buckley wrote.
“Your presence will lend legitimacy to an extremist movement that aggressively works against the interests of New Hampshire residents.”
N.H. became Libertarian beachhead 20 years ago
Begun in 2001, national Libertarians chose New Hampshire in 2003 to be the beachhead for 20,000 like-minded citizens to move to this state to try to make it a beacon of their political philosophy.
As of May 2022, their numbers were just over 6,200 in the state.
The Kennedy campaign and the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire did not respond to email requests to comment on Buckley’s criticism.
But the candidate on his own Twitter account fired back at Buckley.
“The Democratic Party Bosses who promote censorship, who have stripped New Hampshire of its rightful First in the Nation primary status, who have shut down debate, who refuse to campaign in New Hampshire, are in no position to tell me who to talk to,” Kennedy posted.
“I’m going to speak at Porcfest because I believe in freedom, unity, healing the divide, and truth. #LiveFreeorDie.”
The LPNH posted on its own Twitter, “New Hampshire is the only place in the world that anything like this is happening. Liberty is going to win.”
Buckley said policy disputes Democrats have had with Free Staters include backing statewide “education freedom accounts,” opposing gun control measures and supporting renegade efforts to secede from the United States.
“We feel it is essential to underscore the fact that the Free State Project’s dark, dystopian philosophy and their actions have already had a significant and negative impact on New Hampshire,” Buckley said.
What has angered leaders of both major political parties most is Free State candidates have run in their party primaries and managed to win multiple seats in the 400-person House of Representatives at the State House.
This past year their small numbers have played an even greater role in shaping policy in the House that is the most closely divided it has been in more than a century.