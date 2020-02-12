CONCORD — "Flawless," is how New Hampshire Democratic Party chair Ray Buckley thought Tuesday's primary election went and he praised the cooperation of local election officials, the Secretary of State's office and Attorney General's office.
"We all worked together as a team to make sure New Hampshire shined," Buckley said. "It could not have been a better result."
The Iowa Democratic party has yet to declare a winner of the Feb. 3 caucuses. On Tuesday, the campaigns of Sen. Bernie Sanders and former South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg requested the party recanvass 143 precincts there—a process Iowa Democratic Party chair Troy Price says will take two more days. Both Sanders and Buttigieg have claimed victory in Iowa.
"It is safe to say, this was not the caucus that the hundreds of thousands of Iowa Democrats deserved," Price said at a Tuesday news conference.
The New Hampshire Secretary of State's office is still calculating voter turnout, but Buckley estimated 430,000 people cast ballots on Tuesday — both Democratic and Republican.
"It looks like we're on track to make history with turnout," he said, perhaps surpassing a record set in 2008 when 71.7 percent of registered voters came to the polls, according to the Secretary of State's office.
Buckley said he believed the high turnout in Tuesday's primary showed enthusiasm among Democratic voters — as well as independents and Republicans who wanted to vote against President Donald Trump.