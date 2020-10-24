The Trump campaign in New Hampshire has been proud of its field organization and high number of "voter contacts," but last week the chair of the state's Democratic party said Democrats have far outpaced the Trump campaign.
Since June of this year, state Democratic party chairman Ray Buckley said volunteers on Democratic campaigns have made 3.3 million voter contacts.
Republican National Committee spokeswoman Nina McLaughlin said that as of Thursday, Republican campaigns in New Hampshire had made 2.2 million — and that's counting from July 2019.
Voter contacts are counted to include repeated contact with the same individuals and even indirect contact volunteers have with voters, like leaving a flier at someone's door or leaving a voicemail.
McLaughlin said the Republican party aimed to reach each undecided voter five times before the election.
The primary difference between Democrats' and Republicans' voter outreach programs in New Hampshire is that Republicans have been knocking on doors and attempting to have in-person conversations to persuade voters, while New Hampshire Democrats have eschewed this method out of concern over COVID-19.
Both parties stopped in-person campaigning in March. But by June, Republicans had resumed in-person events and had started knocking on doors again in addition to calling and texting voters and holding virtual events.
Until this month, Democrats focused almost entirely on virtual events, and calling and texting voters. The Democratic party began holding outdoor rallies with limited attendance and social distancing, and volunteers have started dropping flyers at doors.
Democrats may have the advantage in volume of voter contacts, but Republicans argue their in-person contacts have more impact.
McLaughlin said the Republican volunteers in New Hampshire have knocked on 560,000 doors as of last week, and expected to hit 40,000 more on Saturday and Sunday. But she did not say how many of those door-knocks resulted in an in-person conversation, and how many times volunteers left without speaking to anyone.