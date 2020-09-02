CONCORD — As the Democratic primary for governor enters its final week, Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes of Concord has almost five times more cash to spend than Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky.
But both candidates and Concord residents said the latest campaign finance reports contain bragging rights for them that will lead to victory next Tuesday.
Feltes has raised nearly $1.2 million since the race began. And the $127,004 surplus he had last Tuesday at 5 p.m. dwarfed the $27,419 in the Volinsky campaign account.
“As the final absentee ballots are being cast and voters head to the polls in less than one week, it’s clear the Feltes for Governor campaign has the momentum and broad coalition of support needed to win in September and November," said Nick Taylor, Feltes' campaign manager.
Volinsky's campaign said its candidate has already received a record 12,771 contributors, or roughly 5,000 more than Feltes. The average contribution was $50.56.
"From the start, Volinsky has promised to run a transparent campaign funded by the people, and has refused to accept donations from corporate PACs or through the LLC loophole," a Volinsky campaign statement said Wednesday.
Meanwhile, an independent poll from the University of New Hampshire Survey Center released Wednesday had the race a virtual dead heat, with Volinsky leading Feltes, 38% to 36%, within the poll's margin of error of plus or minus 3.4%.
Feltes has outspent Volinsky by nearly 3-1 on television ads to date, more than $302,000 for Feltes to $105,000 for Volinsky.
Sununu's campaign finance report turned in Wednesday revealed he raised so far a total of $1.4 million and had $681,217 left over.
The incumbent Sununu hasn't spent any money on paid ads.
Donors to Feltes included Granite State Teamsters, $2,000; International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 2320, $1,000; State Rep. Patrick Long, D-Manchester, $100; Dartmouth-Hitchcock lawyer John Kacavas, $1,000; 2016 nominee Colin Van Ostern of Concord, $235; renewable energy executive Dan Weeks of Nashua, $1,000, and former Senate President Sylvia Larsen, D-Concord, $250.
Volinsky's donors include retired Manchester business executive Pat Duffy, $250; Concord philanthropist Lew Feldstein, $500; ex-State Sen. Clifton Below of Lebanon, $1,000; State Employees Association PAC, $2,000, and Concord trial lawyer Paul Maggiotto, $750.
Sununu's donors of late were from several construction businesses, including Associated Concrete Coatings of Manchester, $2,000 and Bauer Construction of North Hampton, $1000, along with restaurant owners John Tinios of Stratham, $2,000, and Tom Markey of Seabrook, $1,000.
Here's the link to search all campaign finance reports filed with Secretary of State Bill Gardner's office.