A Democrat won Tuesday's special state representative election in Hooksett.
Kathy Martins will take the seat of the late Rep. Dick Marple, a six-term Republican legislator who died in December.
She won the special election over Elliot Axelman, an EMT and member of the town's budget committee.
Martins ran on a moderate platform, opposing a state income tax and a ban on semi-automatic weapons, though she said she would favor expanded background checks for gun sales.
Candidates in the Jan. 21 Republican primary competed to show their opposition to gun control. Axelman beat out former state Rep. John Leavitt and former town councilor David Ross, with the endorsement of organizations like the 603 Alliance anti-gun control group and conservative blog GraniteGrok.com.
Axelman moved to New Hampshire as part of the "Free State Project," an effort to draw libertarians to the state to influence policy. In the final days of the campaign, the state Democratic Party seized on Axelman's views.