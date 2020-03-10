Hooksett polls
Buy Now

Candidates and their supporters greet voters outside the polls in Hooksett on Tuesday.

 Andrew Sylvia/Union Leader Correspondent

A Democrat won Tuesday's special state representative election in Hooksett. 

Kathy Martins will take the seat of the late Rep. Dick Marple, a six-term Republican legislator who died in December.

She won the special election over Elliot Axelman, an EMT and member of the town's budget committee. 

Martins ran on a moderate platform, opposing a state income tax and a ban on semi-automatic weapons, though she said she would favor expanded background checks for gun sales. 

Candidates in the Jan. 21 Republican primary competed to show their opposition to gun control. Axelman beat out former state Rep. John Leavitt and former town councilor David Ross, with the endorsement of organizations like the 603 Alliance anti-gun control group and conservative blog GraniteGrok.com

The Republican National Committee and President Donald Trump's campaign deployed volunteers to knock on doors in Hooksett for Axelman. Republican candidates for Congress Matt Mowers and Matt Mayberry knocked on doors in Hooksett. Gov. Chris Sununu also threw his weight behind Axelman. 

Axelman moved to New Hampshire as part of the "Free State Project," an effort to draw libertarians to the state to influence policy. In the final days of the campaign, the state Democratic Party seized on Axelman's views.

On Twitter, Axelman has expressed a desire to abolish both public schools and Medicare, compared same-sex marriage to pedophilia and suggested New Hampshire secede from the United States. In the last week of the campaign, Axelman deleted the Twitter account where he expressed some of those beliefs. But the Democratic party worked to disseminate some of the most outrageous tweets. 
 
In a statement Tuesday evening, New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley celebrated Martins' win in the longtime Republican district.
 
“I want to congratulate Kathleen Martins on running a strong campaign in one of the reddest districts in the state," Buckley said. "Her efforts show that Democrats can be competitive even in communities like Hooksett, where Donald Trump won by 10 points in 2016. We are proud of the work she has done to turn Hooksett blue."
 
 

Tags

Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Sunday, March 08, 2020