FILE PHOTO: Sarah Palin, 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate and former Alaska governor, exits the United States Courthouse in New York

Sarah Palin, 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate and former Alaska governor, exits the court during her defamation lawsuit against the New York Times, at the United States Courthouse in the Manhattan borough of New York City, Feb. 15, 2022. 

 EDUARDO MUNOZ/REUTERS

ANCHORAGE - Democrat Mary Peltola has won a special election for the U.S. House in Alaska, defeating Republican Sarah Palin and becoming the first Alaska Native to win a seat in Congress as well as the first woman to clinch the state's at-large district.

Peltola's win flips a seat that had long been in Republican hands. She will serve the remainder of a term left open by the sudden death of Republican Rep. Don Young in March. Young represented Alaska in Congress for 49 years.