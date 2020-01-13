New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker announced Monday that he was suspending his presidential campaign.
On his campaign website, Booker thanked all who have offered their support and endorsements over the last 11 months.
“We never backed down from our commitment to being a campaign powered by the people,” said Booker, 50. “I’m so grateful to the supporters who invested time, money, and resources into building this organization. I’m forever indebted to you and your activism.”
Chris Moyer, Booker’s communications manager for New Hampshire, said Booker had been clear that he was in the campaign to win and only decided to drop out of the race once it was clear that wasn’t possible.
The final factor was failing to make the cut for Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate in Iowa, where Booker has campaigned regularly over the past 11 months. The African-American candidate recently bemoaned the increasing lack of diversity in the Democratic presidential field. Six candidates, all white, have qualified for the debate.
In an email to supporters, Booker said the campaign did not have the money to continue and noted he would likely be forced off the campaign trail to serve as a juror in President Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial in the Senate.
“I’m proud of the ideas we brought to this Democratic primary and, more importantly, the values we championed throughout — that the only way we make progress is by bringing people together — even when we were told that our approach couldn’t win,” Booker said.
Moyer said Monday’s announcement was disappointing for the nearly 30 staff members working in New Hampshire.
“Despite the outcome today that we’re seeing, New Hampshire was always very good to Cory and he really, really did enjoy campaigning all across the state,” Moyer said. “He’s grateful for everything that Granite Staters have shown him.”
Booker made 12 visits to New Hampshire since launching his campaign last February. Moyer said Booker enjoyed the “retail politics” nature of campaigning in the Granite State, which allowed him to interact face-to-face with potential voters as he offered his vision for the country’s future.
“He really has developed a deep appreciation for New Hampshire and the role that the state plays in the primary process,” Moyer said.
Moyer said that by suspending his campaign, Booker wanted to ensure that staffers working out of the campaign’s offices in Manchester and Nashua would get paid and have health benefits through the end of the month. Booker also wanted to provide his supporters time to consider the remaining candidates in the Democratic field before the New Hampshire primary on Feb. 11.
Moyer said Booker would remain active in the campaign and fully support the eventual nomination.
“Cory ran for President as a uniter and a healer and still believes that’s what our country needs right now,” Moyer said. “He didn’t sacrifice his values to score cheap political points or tear down other candidates. I think that’s something that was attractive to a lot of voters.”
