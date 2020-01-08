Democratic presidential candidates are lining up in opposition to any war with Iran, even after President Donald Trump said he would not order a military response to Iran's missile strikes in Iraq this week.
On a Wednesday call to anti-war activists ahead of a series of demonstrations planned for Thursday evening, Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders said going to war with Iran would be a mistake.
Warren cheered the apparent pause in hostilities, but said Trump's 2018 withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, known as the Iran nuclear deal, triggered the escalating conflict between Iran and the United States. Sanders agreed, as did former vice president Joe Biden, in a Wednesday evening tweet.
“This president’s reckless actions have made us far less safe," Warren said, adding that armed conflict would not improve the situation. “The commander-in-chief has a responsibility to understand that we should not ask our military to solve problems that cannot be solved militarily."
She praised activists' planned protests Thursday: hundreds of demonstrations are planned across the country, including four in New Hampshire.
“This is the moment Americans need to speak up and say we do not want another war in the Middle East," she said.
Sanders recalled the suffering caused by the Vietnam war, and said the 2003 invasion of Iraq caused 4,500 American soldiers to die for "lies" about weapons of mass destruction.
"What I'm seeing today from Trump is the same old, same old, same lies" Sanders said. "War is the last response, not the first response."
Sanders sponsored a 2019 resolution calling for American troops to be withdrawn from Yemen. The resolution won bipartisan support in the Senate and the House, but was vetoed by Trump. Sanders also noted that he is a cosponsor of a bill that would prohibit money from paying for most military action in Iran. Warren is also a co-sponsor, as are Sens. Michael Bennet, Cory Booker and Amy Klobuchar.
Sanders said he wanted to focus on addressing climate change and investing in domestic programs. "You know what we don’t have to invest in? We don’t have to invest in another endless war," he said.
Other Democratic presidential candidates issued statements Wednesday evening in response to Trump's statements to the public and to Senate briefings.
"Just stepped out of a 75-minute briefing regarding President Trump’s military actions in Iraq — we were provided no evidence of an imminent threat," Booker tweeted Wednesday. "I remain deeply skeptical that he had justification for this attack."
He said the President had yet to articulate a long-term strategy.
"We must be clear-eyed about the threats that remain, and focused on a path forward that protects our interests and ensures our security,” Bennet tweeted Wednesday.
“A full-blown war with Iran is not in the national security interest of the U.S. or allies in the region,” said Klobuchar in a tweet. She told MSNBC that she thought Trump should work with allies in the Middle East and Europe who enjoy better relations with Iran to de-escalate the situation.
