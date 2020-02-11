Unlike any first-in the-nation primary in recent history, third place was worth fighting for and several Democratic hopefuls were wrestling for it as voters cast ballots Tuesday.
Polls and pundits seemed to be in agreement that 2016 New Hampshire primary winner Bernie Sanders, 78, was going to duplicate the feat with a second straight win.
It was just as clear in the crowded field that Sanders couldn’t possibly duplicate the 60 percent super-majority he achieved in beating Hillary Clinton here four years ago.
“Voters want an America and an economy that works for everyone and not just the one percent,” Sanders told reporters while stopping at McDonough Elementary, Manchester’s Ward 4 polling place.
“That’s why we are going to win and go on to defeat Donald Trump.”
Even rival campaigns were privately ceding second to former South Bend, Ind. mayor Peter Buttigieg, 38, on the strength of his strong Iowa caucus showing and high-profile endorsements.
“It’s an important few days for the country. It’s up to us. The decisions made right now are not only going to decide what the next four years look like, it’s going to decide the next 40,” Buttigieg said at his final campaign rally in Exeter.
But Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar wasn’t ready to do that. Early returns had her narrowly trailing Buttigieg and solidly holding down third.
With 20 percent of precincts reporting, Sanders led with 27.7 percent of the vote, followed by Buttigieg with 22.6 percent and Klobuchar with 20,8 percent.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren topped the second tier with 9.5 percent, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden with 8.6 percent.
Warren came out early to congratulate the three ahead of her.
“Senator Sanders and Mayor Buttigieg had strong nights, and I also want to congratulate my friend and colleague Amy Klobuchar, who showed how wrong the pundits can be when they count a woman out,” Warren said.
With 8 of 12 wards reporting, Sanders had a nearly 2-1 margin over Buttigieg in Manchester. He also won in Peterborough, Shelburne, Ossipee, wards in Keene, Claremont and Portsmouth, as well as Jaffrey.
Buttigieg broke through with wins in Loudon, Madison and Moultonborough.
Klobuchar’s victories included Bedford, Candia and Epsom.
By 8:30 p.m., two of the also-ran candidates had suspended their campaigns — New York businessman Andrew Yang and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet.
Bernie alternatives revealed?
“Third place is usually an asterisk, but it really is worth something this time,” Wayne Lesperance, vice president of academic affairs at New England College, said in a recent interview.
The third-place finisher could claim enough of a boost to battle Buttigieg as the alternative to the socialist senator from Vermont.
Meanwhile there was little suspense on the Republican side, where President Donald Trump was expected to cruise to an easy win over former Massachusetts governor and 2016 Libertarian vice presidential nominee Bill Weld.
Secretary of State Bill Gardner had predicted 128,000 would cast GOP ballots, which would easily set a record for the party of an incumbent president in the New Hampshire primary.
Weld did get the backing of former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman.
“It’s time to reclaim our party,” Whitman tweeted.
While Trump drew 12,000 to his final rally on primary eve, Weld vowed that if his quixotic challenge comes up short, he won’t be voting for the incumbent this fall.
“I might support a third-party candidate or someone else,” said Weld, who criticized Trump for failing to reduce the national debt, going missing in action on climate change and not producing a plan for changes to the 21st-century workforce.
Warren, Klobuchar, Biden fight it out
All signs pointed to Massachusetts Sen. Warren, 70, said she is used to being underestimated, as she was before defeating sitting Republican U.S. Sen. Scott Brown in 2012. She insisted she can bring the party together.
“I am the best candidate to do that. I can unite all parts of our party. I run on core Democratic values and an economic message that not only every Democrat pulls in on, but we can also pull independents and Republicans on,” Warren told reporters in Manchester after she visited the polls with Mayor Joyce Craig, who has not endorsed any candidate.
Klobuchar, 59, said she not only has won every election in her Midwestern state, but her showing has often helped her party to flip control of the Legislature.
“All the hard work I’ve put in, all the local newspaper endorsements, as well as the New York Times, the elected officials, it’s all coming together for one big night tonight,” Klobuchar said during a broadcast interview Tuesday at noon.
In his third presidential run, Biden said he has been a leader on the world stage and offers a return to eight years of President Barack Obama-brand policies.
By noon Tuesday, Biden announced he was leaving the state and would address his Nashua campaign rally from South Carolina by live stream.
When reporters told Sanders about Biden’s move, the front runner paused and appeared befuddled by it.
“You have to ask Joe, I don’t know,” Sanders said. “All I can say is we will be here tonight.”
A jumble of candidates
Former Democratic Party Chairman Kathy Sullivan, a Warren supporter, said it was possible the top candidates would be so bunched together that the takeaway is muddled.
“I really feel like we could have four candidates with at least 15 percent support,” Sullivan said.
“This would be a closer, less decisive result than we usually have had.”
New York City entrepreneur Yang, 45, kept up a frantic pace, visiting five polling places Tuesday after holding six rallies the previous day.
Also visiting polling places Tuesday trying to keep their supporters energized were Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, 38; Colorado Sen. Bennet, 55; and former Mass. Gov. Deval Patrick, 63.
California billionaire activist Tom Steyer, 62, left New Hampshire Sunday to visit South Carolina and Nevada.
Billionaire businessman Mike Bloomberg skipped the first four contests but has spent $200 million on TV ads across the country.
Bloomberg got three write-ins from the five voters who voted at midnight Tuesday in tiny Dixville Notch, two from registered Democrats and one Republican.
Sanders and Buttigieg got one vote apiece in that town.
Gov. Chris Sununu, a two-term Newfields Republican, said Klobuchar is in a unique position to pull off a surprise.
“She has the opportunity not just to surpass expectations but come out of New Hampshire with delegates to get over the 15-percent threshold. If she gets 16, 17, 18 percent, wins delegates and Biden does not or Warren does not, that’s the story,” Sununu told MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell.
Dante Scala, professor of politics at the University of New Hampshire, said this race was dominated by one issue — and it’s personal.
“Who can beat Trump? That’s the single thing voters care most about,” Scala said in a telephone interview.
According to media network exit polls released Tuesday night, 62 percent said defeating Trump was their main consideration in picking a candidate, and 34 percent said agreement on issues with the candidate was preeminent.