A Democratic mail house backs conservative for Congress in N.H.
Former Hillsborough County Treasurer Bob Burns of Pembroke said he has no connection to a Democratic mail house that has sent out mailings praising him as the 2nd Congressional District candidate who is "100 percent pro Trump." This appears the latest tactic of Democratic groups to try and defeat more moderate candidates in key states.

said he can and will win the Republican nomination in the 2nd Congressional District as the only-known, anti-abortion, pro-gun and pro-Trump candidate in the race.

CONCORD — An unidentified mailing in the 2nd Congressional District is traced to a Democratic mail house that's meddling in the Republican primary by promoting the conservative candidate, former Hillsborough County Treasurer Bob Burns of Pembroke.

The series of mailers declare Burns is the "100 percent Pro Trump" candidate who supports the agenda of former President Donald Trump, while Burns’ leading contender, Keene Mayor George Hansel, is not.

Hansel says Dem mailer confirms he's the best GOP hopeful
Two-term, Keene Mayor and 2nd Congressional District hopeful George Hansel said he takes it as a complement that a liberal Democratic mail house from Massachusetts has sent mailers promoting the rival campaign of Bob Burns. National Democratic groups have interfered in several primaries in targeted races, trying to defeat more moderate candidates.

got the “sweetest” sendoff of a political campaign so far after a supporters brought him a cake from the local Bread & Chocolate shop that he shared with supporters. Hansel seeks the Republican nomination in the 2nd Congressional District.
