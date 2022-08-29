Former Hillsborough County Treasurer Bob Burns of Pembroke said he has no connection to a Democratic mail house that has sent out mailings praising him as the 2nd Congressional District candidate who is "100 percent pro Trump." This appears the latest tactic of Democratic groups to try and defeat more moderate candidates in key states.
said he can and will win the Republican nomination in the 2nd Congressional District as the only-known, anti-abortion, pro-gun and pro-Trump candidate in the race.
Two-term, Keene Mayor and 2nd Congressional District hopeful George Hansel said he takes it as a complement that a liberal Democratic mail house from Massachusetts has sent mailers promoting the rival campaign of Bob Burns. National Democratic groups have interfered in several primaries in targeted races, trying to defeat more moderate candidates.
got the “sweetest” sendoff of a political campaign so far after a supporters brought him a cake from the local Bread & Chocolate shop that he shared with supporters. Hansel seeks the Republican nomination in the 2nd Congressional District.
CONCORD — An unidentified mailing in the 2nd Congressional District is traced to a Democratic mail house that's meddling in the Republican primary by promoting the conservative candidate, former Hillsborough County Treasurer Bob Burns of Pembroke.
The series of mailers declare Burns is the "100 percent Pro Trump" candidate who supports the agenda of former President Donald Trump, while Burns’ leading contender, Keene Mayor George Hansel, is not.
Both Burns and Hansel have denied any knowledge of the mailings and disassociated from them.
“Now I have the Democrats committing $100,000 to defeat me because they see me as the strongest candidate because I am not bought or paid for,” Burns said Monday.
Hansel said the Democrats have engaged in this primary interference effort in several states so their own candidates can run against right-wing conservatives who might be easier to beat in the midterms.
“This latest antic only shows that Democrats are running scared of our campaign. I’m the only candidate who has built the coalition to beat Ann Kuster in November, so they need to resort to boosting my opponent in order to get a fighting chance,” Hansel said.
The mailings appear to have come from the political mail shop of Reynold DeWalt of New Bedford, Mass.
In recent elections, the firm has done a lot of mail for Act Blue, the liberal donor portal that specializes in attracting massive amounts of small donations. The firm also worked with a failed 2020 Democratic primary candidate for Congress in the Bay State, according to federal campaign finance reports.
Attorney General John Formella’s office issued a statement that its elections unit is looking into whether these mailings do not comply with state campaign finance laws because they fail to disclose who paid for them.
“The mailers are on our radar. We see no paid info on them and they are currently being reviewed by our Election Law Unit,” Garrity said in a statement.
Big radio debate on tap Tuesday
Burns and Hansel face off along with the third major GOP candidate, Lily Tang Williams of Weare, for a debate Tuesday on the "Good Morning New Hampshire with Jack Heath" program.
The few polls of this race have this race tight, with most voters not knowing much about any of them.
The winner of the Sept. 13 primary faces U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., who with five terms is already the longest-serving Democrat to have held this seat in state history.
Through the end of June, Hansel raised nearly twice as much money as Burns or Tang Willams did even though he only entered the race in May.
Democratic groups in targeted states have waged campaigns to try to defeat more moderate Republicans -- Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan and elsewhere.
The Sunday News first reported on a Superpac supporting moderates or opposing candidates more aligned with Trump had already spent $300,000 on ads promoting Hansel.
“Robert Burns for Congress has no connection to these mailers, nor do we have any connection to the anti-MAGA super PAC backing Woke George,” the Burns campaign said in a statement. “Chris Sununu has indicated he will drop support for the federal candidates if he has not blessed their campaign, (so) it’s no wonder the Democrats are attempting to embarrass him.”
Sununu has endorsed Hansel in the only major race for federal office in which the governor has chosen sides in the primary.
Burns’ support for Trump goes back to 2015 when he urged the television reality show host to run for president.
Hansel didn’t back Trump in 2016 but supported his reelection in 2020.
In 2016, Lily Tang Williams was running as a Libertarian Party candidate for the U.S. Senate in Colorado.