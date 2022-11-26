New Hampshire's Republican governor considers Nevada's bid to become the first-in-the-nation presidential primary state a joke. Nevada's top Democratic operative is warning against a big state like Michigan jumping to the front of the line. And South Carolina kingmaker Rep. James E. Clyburn (D) has signaled support for replacing Iowa.

But with just days left before Democrats gather on Dec. 1 to decide their presidential nominating order, it remains unclear just how the calendar will sort out. The most important voice in Democratic politics, that of President Biden, has yet to weigh in, and many members of the Rules and Bylaws Committee responsible for deciding the outcome continue to await word from the White House.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) speaks during a Republican Jewish Coalition meeting in Las Vegas on Nov. 19, 2022. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by David Becker
Rep. Debbie Dingell

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.), shown here on Capitol Hill in June 2021, advocates that Michigan be put first in line in Democratic presidential primary states in 2024.  