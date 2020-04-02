WASHINGTON  (Reuters) - U.S. Democrats have delayed their presidential nominating convention in Wisconsin by more than a month to Aug. 17, after the party's leading candidate, Joe Biden, said the massive gathering should be rescheduled amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic, news outlet Politico reported on Thursday. 

