WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democrats have delayed their presidential nominating convention in Wisconsin by more than a month to Aug. 17, after the party's leading candidate, Joe Biden, said the massive gathering should be rescheduled amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic, news outlet Politico reported on Thursday.
Democrats delay presidential convention until Aug. -Politico
Thursday, April 02, 2020
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
WASHINGTON - Bernie Sanders is reassessing his White House bid after bruising losses to Joe Biden in the latest Democratic presidential nominating contests, a senior adviser said on Wednesday, as the campaign suspended its political advertising on Facebook.
Monday, March 16, 2020
Sunday, March 15, 2020
WASHINGTON -- Democratic presidential contenders Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders faced off on Sunday in their first one-on-one debate, a key moment before votes in four states on Tuesday that could give Biden an insurmountable lead in the party’s White House race.