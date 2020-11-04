Sen. Jeanne Shaheen along with Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster, all D-N.H., won new terms of office, but many Democrats down ballot lost.
This gives Gov. Chris Sununu and the state GOP the edge to control the process of redrawing election districts to comply with the changes resulting from the 2020 Census.
Democratic legislative leaders had passed an independent redistricting commission to take charge of that task, but Sununu vetoed versions of that idea in 2019 and 2020.
With a majority on the council, Sununu is expected to bring back his nomination of Attorney General Gordon MacDonald to become a justice on the New Hampshire Supreme Court; the Democratically-led council rejected MacDonald in July 2019 by a 3-2 margin.
The moves also mean a five-year $46 million federal grant to expand the number of public charter school programs in the state now looks likely to move forward.
The Democrats that previously controlled the Legislative Fiscal Committee voted numerous times to reject that grant.
Heading into the elections Tuesday, Democrats controlled the State Senate by a 14-10 margin and the Executive Council by a 3-2 split.
The council went to Republican hands with confirmation that Wakefield Republican Joe Kenney avenged his 2018 defeat to unseat Hanover Democrat Michael Cryans.
Rye Republican Janet Stevens edged Rye Democrat Mindi Messmer to hold onto the southeastern council district that Kingston Republican Russell Prescott was retiring from this fall.
And Manchester Republican Councilor Ted Gatsas held his seat to give the GOP at least three seats on the five-person council.
Former, Milford Republican Councilor Dave Wheeler was ahead in his own rematch seeking to unseat Nashua Democrat Debora Pignatelli.
In the State Senate, both Sandown Republican Bill Gannon and Milford Republican Gary Daniels won back their own Senate seats they had lost in 2018 to Brentwood Democrat Jon Morgan and Amherst Democrat Shannon Chandley.
"Unfortunately we weren't able to prevail but the work continues," Morgan said in a message to supporters.
This turned the State Senate into a 12-12 split without any further changes.
Bedford Republican Denise Ricciardi held onto a lead that she was not likely to cede to Sen. Jeanne Dietsch, D-Peterborough.
At least one Senate race could go to recount
State GOP leaders said their 14th vote in the Senate came from Nashua Republican Kevin Avard who narrowly won another rerun contest with Sen. Melanie Levesque, D-Brookline.
Unofficially, Avard's lead was fewer than 200 votes so a request to recount that race is entirely possible.
Senate Republican Leader Chuck Morse of Salem, is likely to return as the next Senate president.
"In case you haven’t heard we won back control of the state Senate with a 14-10 majority," Morse said in an email to supporters. "It was a great day for us! Now that we have the majority, we can give Governor Sununu the team he needs to work with him on the many challenges facing our state."
"It won’t be easy, but we know that together we will make sure our state continues to protect the New Hampshire Advantage, help our working families, and make sure our small businesses can grow and prosper."
Heading into Tuesday, Democrats held a 230-157 vote advantage with 13 vacancies.
By noontime Wednesday, House Republican Leader Dick Hinch of Merrimack said his party had a 213-182 vote margin with five elections to be decided.
Several House races are likely to be recounted; candidates who lost on Tuesday have until Friday at 5 p.m. to request a recount.
One after another, House Republicans picked up seats across the state they had lost two years ago including seats in Brentwood, Epping, Merrimack, Laconia, Berlin, Compton, Hampton, Barrington, Goffstown, Conway, Northwood and Wolfeboro.
House Democrats did pick up one seat in the town of Amherst.
Officials said several House seats were still being closely contested as they waited for final results.
These changes also raise the stakes of organization day in the House of Representatives on Dec. 2.
It now appears likely House Speaker Stephen Shurtleff, D-Penacook, will be replaced by a Republican.
House Republican Leader Hinch had headed up the GOP caucus prior to Election Day.