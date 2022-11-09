2022 U.S. midterm elections

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor and Senate candidate John Fetterman arrives to speak during his 2022 U.S. midterm elections night party in Pittsburgh, on Tuesday.

 QUINN GLABICKI/REUTERS

PHOENIX - Control of Congress was up for grabs early on Wednesday after the midterm elections, with many of the most competitive races uncalled, leaving it unclear whether Republicans would crack Democrats' tenuous hold on power.

In a critical win for President Joe Biden's party, Democrat John Fetterman flipped a Republican-held U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, beating Republican celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz and bolstering his party's chances of holding the chamber.