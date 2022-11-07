ELECTION

Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Val Demings at a “Souls to the Polls” event on Nov. 6, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.  

 Michael Robinson Chavez/Washington Post

As Republican candidates make their final appeal in key states, they're tapping some of the most polarizing figures in their party and turning to messages centered on cultural division and at times pushing racial discord.

The events included dueling campaign rallies Sunday night in Florida featuring former president Donald Trump and the state's governor, Ron DeSantis. And some featured harsh rhetoric, including former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley suggesting during a Georgia campaign stop on Sunday that Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.), who is an American citizen, should be deported.

Herschel Walker and American diplomat Nikki Haley during his Unite Georgia Bus Tour rally at Pirate Printing in Hiram, Ga., on Nov. 6, 2022. 