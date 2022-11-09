Executive Council remains in GOP hands
Voters on Tuesday kept the 4-1 Republican majority on the Executive Council. Councilor Dave Wheeler, R-Milford, left, won his seat as did Councilor Joe Kenney, R-Wakefield. The lone Democrat, Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, said it was difficult to for challengers to win because the incumbents had redrawn their districts to make them more GOP friendly.

CONCORD -- Gov. Chris Sununu’s strong reelection victory had short coattails, with Democrats picking up a state Senate seat while House Republicans said they held onto a razor's edge majority in the New Hampshire House of Representatives.

House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, said late Wednesday afternoon that the GOP kept control, winning at least 202 seats.

Democrat Chandley wins Senate seat in rematch
Amherst Democrat Shannon Chandley, standing at far right, defeated State Sen. Gary Daniels, R-Milford in Tuesday's election.

Strong Democratic turnout in Merrimack, a traditionally Republican town, played a role in Chandley's win as three Democrats also won House seats there.

Here, she appeared with Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H. at a press conference last September in support of abortion rights.
No long Sununu coattail, N.H. House GOP says it barely holds majority
State Rep. Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester, chaired the political action committee that supported House Democratic candidates. On Tuesday, Democrats picked up House seats in pockets across the state and unofficially came up just short of holding a majority in the 400-person House.