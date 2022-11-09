CONCORD -- Gov. Chris Sununu’s strong reelection victory had short coattails, with Democrats picking up a state Senate seat while House Republicans said they held onto a razor's edge majority in the New Hampshire House of Representatives.
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, said late Wednesday afternoon that the GOP kept control, winning at least 202 seats.
At about the same time, House Clerk Paul Smith said his unofficial count had it 203-197 for the GOP and a spokesperson for Osborne said his count was 203 as well.
“Our state-level candidates have once again bucked the national trend and outperformed our federal nominees. The voters of New Hampshire have spoken and have sent Republicans back into the majority in the House for the 2023-2024 term," Osborne said.
Osborne congratulated House Democrats on "their victories" and said he hoped for a better working relationship with them in the future.
“Republicans campaigned on lowering energy prices, lower taxes, and more personal freedom. We look forward to delivering on those promises in the coming term. We have shown that we can be effective with a small majority, and we will do it again," Osborne said.
"Congratulations to our members-elect and thank you to Granite Staters for your trust in us.”
One of the last House seats to be settled Tuesday was in a Grafton County district where Rep. Jeff Greeson, R-Wentworth, defeated his Democratic challenger by 76 votes.
Greeson sponsored legislation in 2022 that failed to give a father the legal right to ask a judge to prevent a pregnant mother from having an abortion.
House Democratic Leader David Cote of Nashua said his party's record-breaking coordinated campaign translated to pickups across the state.
"While the House majority is still unknown and will come down to a handful of races that will be finalized in recounts, our strong gains highlight the connections that Democratic House candidates built with their neighbors out on the campaign trail this fall," Cote said in a statement.
With the result so close, Secretary of State David Scanlan's office first completed all official results for seats in the N.H. House Wednesday along with finishing up returns from the two races for U.S. House.
The GOP kept its 4-1 majority on the five-person Executive Council, and the state Senate remained in Republican hands by the same 14-10 spread.
Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord praised her Democratic colleagues such as Somersworth Mayor Dana Hilliard who came close to upsetting Councilor Joe Kenney, R-Wakefield.
"Our outstanding candidates ran the best races possible, but unfortunately couldn’t overcome the effects of deeply gerrymandered districts," Warmington said in a statement.
"As a team, we have talked to tens of thousands of voters and have started laying the groundwork for a Democratic majority in 2024."
Councilors Ted Gatsas, R-Manchester, Janet Stevens, R-Rye and David Wheeler, R-Milford, all won their seats.
After the 2020 election, the House GOP had a 220-180 advantage.
“I can confidently say that this is a lot closer than we thought it was going to be!” said Jennifer Tramp, House director of communications, before the House GOP declared victory. “We are still (patiently) waiting for the results.”
Greg Moore, state director of the fiscally conservative Americans for Prosperity, had served in 2011-12 as chief of staff to House Speaker Bill O’Brien, a conservative Nashua Republican.
“Operations of the House for the next two years are all going to be about who shows up. It’s looking to be that close,” Moore said.
This dispute will surely go on to recounts early next week with many close House races.
One party activist said there could be as many as two dozen House races that get recounted.
Many close ones to go to recount
For example, former House Finance Committee Chairman Ken Weyler, R-Kingston, defeated Democrat Trisha Tidd of Kingston by only seven votes.
Eight-term Rep. Chuck Grassie, D-Rochester, edged Republican David Walker by nine votes in Ward 4 of that city.
Republican Brandon Phinney nosed out Democrat Nevin Dexter by four votes for an open seat in Rochester Ward 6.
In Epping, Democrat Mark Vallone unseated first-term Rep. Cody Belanger, R-Epping, by seven votes.
Every two years, it is typical that at least a dozen or more seats in the 400-member House go to a recount.
Candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday to request a recount.
Even if the GOP edge advantage holds after recounts, managing the flow of legislation next year will be more challenging. On any given session day, up to 50 House members or more from both parties are absent.
This also raises the stakes for special elections during the 2023-24 cycle to fill vacancies that can occur every two years when incumbents either voluntarily step down or pass away.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Gary Daniels, R-Milford, was the lone Republican senator who failed to win reelection, losing a third rematch to ex-Sen. Shannon Chandley, D-Amherst, who had beaten Daniels in 2018.
The state Senate remains 14-10 Republican because Manchester restaurant owner Keith Murphy won the state Senate Dist. 16 seat that Sen. Kevin Cavanaugh, D-Manchester, had left to run unsuccessfully for Executive Council.
State GOP leaders had picked Murphy to replace GOP nominee and state Rep. Michael Yakubovich, R-Hooksett, who stepped down after the primary due to a serious illness.
Murphy defeated Manchester Alderman June Trisciani, a Democrat who won her primary on a write-in campaign.
House Dems picked off GOP incumbents in pockets
In House races, Democrats picked up seats in pockets across the state including in Allenstown, Bedford, Merrimack, Hollis, Meredith, Laconia, Epping, Conway, Stratham, Milford, Hampton and Strafford.
Democrats swept all 27 seats in the city of Nashua, and Rep. Rosemarie Rung, D-Merrimack, topped the ticket in her town where the GOP has a decided advantage in voter registration.
State Rep. Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester, chaired the political action committee for House Democrats that raised a record $1.6 million and had aggressively recruited new candidates once the GOP-led Legislature redistricted all 400 seats to account for changes from the 2020 Census.
The PAC for America’s Future, a Democratic Super PAC in Washington, D.C., was one of the biggest donors giving $76,500 to support N.H. House Democrats.
Republican legislative leaders lost some institutional knowledge with House Finance Chairman Karen Umberger, R-Conway, and House Ways and Means Vice Chairman Patrick Abrami, R-Stratham, failing to hold onto their seats.
If he had won, Abrami was likely to have become the next chairman of the panel to replace Rep. Norm Major, R-Plaistow, who did not seek reelection.
Meanwhile, all Republicans on the Senate Finance Committee either lost Tuesday or did not run again.
Rep. Kurt Wuelper, R-Strafford, and a leader in the state’s anti-abortion movement, also came up short.
Wuelper serves on the board of New Hampshire Right to Life.
Kayla Montgomery, vice president of public affairs for the Planned Parenthood New Hampshire Action Fund, said the fight to oppose restrictions on abortion goes on at the State House.
"Extreme anti-abortion politicians tried to downplay how important reproductive rights are, but voters loudly rebuked those efforts at the ballot box by supporting candidates who will protect access to safe, legal abortion," Montgomery said.
"While we celebrate the reelection of Senator Hassan, Congresswoman Kuster, and Congressman Pappas, we acknowledge there is still much work ahead. Anti-abortion majorities were reelected to the New Hampshire Executive Council and state Senate."