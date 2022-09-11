Medicare, the federally administered health insurance program for retirees, is poised to be an even larger part of America’s health care system as that population segment grows. Already, almost a quarter of New Hampshire residents have health insurance through Medicare.
To provide better coverage for seniors while keeping costs manageable, candidates for House and Senate favor more price transparency and competition, and controlling costs — especially for prescription drugs.
The incumbent Democrats underlined their support for the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law last month, which allows Medicare to negotiate on drug costs. The Republican candidates, who all said they do not support the Inflation Reduction Act, preferred trying to provide different insurance options and more price transparency. None of the candidates supported expanding Medicare coverage to include dental, vision and hearing coverage.
Senate
Kevin Smith said he opposed cutting or expanding Medicare. He said he supported a move from fee-for-service care to payments to providers based on patient outcomes or value. Smith said he also supported moves toward greater price transparency.
Bruce Fenton said he supported privatizing and eliminating Medicare.
Chuck Morse suggested incentives for healthy behavior, like those provided by many private insurance companies. For example, some private insurance companies offer reduced monthly premiums for not smoking, or provide money toward gym memberships. Such measures could help control costs by keeping seniors healthy, Morse said, cutting down on the need for costlier care.
Vikram Mansharamani said he wanted to focus on what he saw as inefficiencies in the health care system as a whole, with more price transparency and lower drug prices. Mansharamani said he supported laws that would make it more difficult for patients to sue health care providers over malpractice and other issues, which he hoped would help lower costs.
Sen. Maggie Hassan focused on the Inflation Reduction Act, which she supported. The law allows Medicare to negotiate on drug prices, caps out-of-pocket payments for prescriptions at $2,000 per year for people with Medicare Part D, and caps patients’ monthly costs for insulin at $35.
1st Congressional District
Rep. Chris Pappas hit the same points as Hassan on his support for the Inflation Reduction Act and the measures it contains: giving Medicare the ability to negotiate on drug prices, $2,000 annual caps on out-of-pocket costs for drugs, and a limit on the out-of-pocket cost of insulin to $35 per month.
Russell Prescott did not specify any changes he wanted to see, saying only that people who are retired or close to retirement should not feel the impact of any changes.
Matt Mowers said he supported greater price transparency and caps on out-of-pocket drug costs. He did not specify what he thought the cap should be, or if it should be lower or higher than the cost cap contained in the Inflation Reduction Act. He also said Medicare needed “flexibility” when prices for covered medications are set.
Karoline Leavitt and Gail Huff Brown both said they wanted to combine Medicare parts to make the program simpler to navigate and more akin to the private health insurance marketplace. Leavitt and Huff Brown also both said they wanted Medicare to cover procedures regardless of where they are done — for example, someone who gets stitches at an urgent care clinic should not be treated differently from someone who goes to a hospital emergency room, Huff Brown said.
Huff Brown said she would consider options like the scanty “catastrophic coverage” plans that do not cover preventive care but also said she was open to considering coverage for dental, vision and hearing care.
Tim Baxter wanted to see more types of Medicare plans offered, including plans that offer less coverage, and he wants the same plans available across state lines.
“If you just allow these innovative models to exist, there’s so much competition that will take place,” Baxter said, which he hoped would drive down costs. He said he did not think shopping for different types of plans was too complicated or time-consuming. “People will figure it out.”
2nd Congressional District
Lily Tang Williams said she wanted to see Medicare eventually replaced with a program that gives physicians groups fixed monthly payments, no matter how much or how little care patients actually use — an ongoing pilot program known as ACO REACH. Tang Williams said she hoped such a program would mean less administrative burden.
Hansel said he supported greater price transparency in health care in general, in hopes that consumers choosing cheaper options would lower overall costs.
Rep. Annie Kuster also noted her support for the Inflation Reduction Act and its measures to allow Medicare to negotiate on cost with drug companies, and to cap out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs and insulin. Kuster said her office would keep working to help seniors access Medicare benefits.