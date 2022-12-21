FILE PHOTO: Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX, arrested in Nassau

FILE PHOTO: Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX until a liquidity crunch forced the cryptocurrency exchange to declare bankruptcy, is escorted out of the Magistrate Court building after his arrest, in Nassau, Bahamas December 13, 2022. 

 DANTE CARRER/REUTERS

Neither Republican Sen. Susan Collins nor the Maine Democratic Party have parted with campaign donations made by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, who has been charged with defrauding investors in his now-collapsed cryptocurrency exchange.

Bankman-Fried, who was arrested this week in the Bahamas and will be extradited to the U.S., donated more than $40 million to political candidates and committees during the last campaign cycle. Many recipients across the country are donating those funds to charity.