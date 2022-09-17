The general election strategy of Democratic candidates at the top of New Hampshire’s November ballot is about as subtle as a 100-pound sledgehammer: Bludgeon your Republican opponents and accuse them of wanting to move further to restrict a woman’s right to a legal, safe abortion.

What remains to be seen is whether enough voters will overlook the other issues that have bedeviled the Biden administration for months, including runaway inflation, a porous southern border and a supply-chain crisis that doesn’t look like it’s getting much better any time soon.

Pence stumps for Bolduc
Buy Now

Former Vice President Mike Pence came to New Hampshire last Wednesday to host a fundraiser in Wilton for U.S. Senate nominee Don Bolduc. Pence has endorsed pending legislation to impose a federal ban on abortion after 15 weeks.