Sen. Jeanne Shaheen along with Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster, all D-NH, won new terms of office, but many Democrats down ballot lost.
There are plenty of practical and political consequences of these changes.
Now it appears, Gov. Chris Sununu and the state GOP will control the process to redraw election districts to comply with the changes resulting from the 2020 Census.
Democratic legislative leaders had passed an independent redistricting commission to take charge of that task but Sununu vetoed versions of that idea in 2019 and 2020.
With a majority on the council, Sununu is expected to bring back his nomination of Attorney General Gordon MacDonald to become a justice on the New Hampshire Supreme Court; the Democratically-led council rejected MacDonald in July 2019 by a 3-2 margin.
The moves also mean a five-year, $46 million federal grant to expand the number of public charter school programs in the state now looks likely to move forward.
The Democrats that previously controlled the Legislative Fiscal Committee voted numerous times to reject that grant.
Heading into the elections Tuesday, Democrats controlled the State Senate by a 14-10 margin and the Executive Council by a 3-2 split.
The council went to Republican hands with confirmation that Wakefield Republican Joe Kenney avenged his 2018 defeat to unseat Hanover Democrat Michael Cryans.
Rye Republican Janet Stevens edged Rye Democrat Mindi Messmer to hold onto the southeastern council district that Kingston Republican Russell Prescott was retiring from this fall.
And Manchester Democratic Councilor Ted Gatsas held his seat to give the GOP at least three seats on the five-person council.
Former, Milford Republican Councilor Dave Wheeler was leading in her own rematch seeking to unseat Nashua Democrat Debora Pignatelli.
In the State Senate, both Sandown Republican Bill Gannon and Milford Republican Gary Daniels won back their own Senate seats they had lost in 2018 to Brentwood Democrat Jon Morgan and Amherst Democrat Shannon Chandley.
"Unfortunately we weren't able to prevail but the work continues," Morgan said in a message to supporters.
This turned the State Senate into a 12-12 split without any further changes.
Bedford Republican Denise Ricciardi held onto a lead that she was not likely to cede to Sen. Jeanne Dietsch, D-Peterborough.
At least one Senate race could go to recount
State GOP leaders were very optimistic that Nashua Republican Kevin Avard would give them a 14th vote in the Senate as he leads in another rerun contest with Sen. Melanie Levesque, D-Brookline.
Unofficially, Avard's lead was fewer than 200 votes so a request to recount that race is entirely possible,
Heading into Tuesday, Democrats held a 230-157 vote advantage with 13 vacancies.
One after another, House Republicans picked up seats across the state they had lost two years ago including seats in Brentwood, Epping, Merrimack, Laconia, Berlin, Compton, Hampton, Barrington, Goffstown, Conway, Northwood and Wolfeboro.
House Democrats did pick up one seat in the town of Amherst.
Officials said several House seats were still being closely contested as they waited for final results.
These changes also raise the stakes of organization day in the House of Representatives on Dec. 2.
Well before then, it will be clear if House Speaker Stephen Shurtleff, D-Penacook, will be replaced by a Republican.
House Republican Leader Dick Hinch of Merrimack headed up the GOP caucus prior to Election Day.