FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, delivers remarks at the annual Christians United for Israel Summit (CUFI), at the Crystal Gateway Marriott in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., July 17, 2023.  

WASHINGTON  - As Republican Ron DeSantis attempts to reset his flagging presidential campaign, one fundamental feature of the Florida governor's candidacy remains constant: his willingness to antagonize corporate America over cultural and political issues.

DeSantis last week ordered Florida officials to open a probe into the company that owns Bud Light beer over concerns that it violated its duties to shareholders by engaging in a marketing deal with a transgender social media star that triggered a boycott by conservatives and a drop in sales.