DESANTIS-SLAVERY

The two largest federal employee unions on Thursday denounced Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's recent vow that as president he would "start slitting throats" in the federal bureaucracy - the latest escalation in intensifying Republican attacks on government operations they want to slash or eliminate.

DeSantis, whose campaign for the GOP nomination has included promises to downsize agencies and fire bureaucrats, made the comments this weekend in New Hampshire while criticizing the "deep state," echoing a term regularly used by former president Donald Trump to deride Washington.