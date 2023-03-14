FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian service members fire a howitzer M119 at a front line near Bakhmut

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian service members fire a howitzer M119 at a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the city of Bakhmut, Ukraine March 10, 2023. REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak/File Photo

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is dismissing Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a "territorial dispute" and says protecting the European nation is not a vital U.S. interest, firmly putting the potential presidential candidate on the side of Donald Trump and at odds with top congressional Republicans.

DeSantis delivered his foreign policy opinion in response to a questionnaire from Tucker Carlson, the Fox News host, foe of U.S. aid to Ukraine and frequent critic of President Volodymyr Zelensky. Carlson read DeSantis's statement on his Monday night program in which he also shared responses from the former president and former vice president Mike Pence, among other potential White House candidates.