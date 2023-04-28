JERUSALEM - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis laid out more of his foreign policy approach Thursday ahead of a likely run for president, using a visit here to draw further contrasts with President Biden and highlight his close alignment with Israel.

The governor's keynote speech and news conference at a celebration of Israel served as his highest-profile platform yet for discussing foreign affairs, and also allowed him to tout his pro-Israel bona fides - an asset in a GOP primary - in front of a crowd filled with American conservative donors. It came at a time of intense political turmoil in Israel, as an increasingly right-wing government seeks to reduce the power of the judiciary.