JERUSALEM - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis laid out more of his foreign policy approach Thursday ahead of a likely run for president, using a visit here to draw further contrasts with President Biden and highlight his close alignment with Israel.
The governor's keynote speech and news conference at a celebration of Israel served as his highest-profile platform yet for discussing foreign affairs, and also allowed him to tout his pro-Israel bona fides - an asset in a GOP primary - in front of a crowd filled with American conservative donors. It came at a time of intense political turmoil in Israel, as an increasingly right-wing government seeks to reduce the power of the judiciary.
DeSantis (R) declined to criticize Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposed judicial overhaul and met with him Thursday on his third stop in a four-country trade mission. Netanyahu's plan has sparked mass protests and drawn objections from Biden and other world leaders.
The United States should "respect Israel's right to make its own decisions about its own governance," he said in his speech Thursday. "You're a smart country." At a news conference later, he said that "the United States should be a strong ally to Israel, but we should not butt into their internal affairs."
He also accused the current administration of working "overtime to alienate" Saudi Arabia, where U.S. relations were upended by the 2018 murder of Washington Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi - a killing that American intelligence linked to Saudi Arabia's crown prince.
"You have a great opportunity to have a U.S.-Israel-Arab country alliance," DeSantis said, suggesting that "with proper policy and proper relations," Saudi Arabia could come to recognize the existence of Israel.
Speaking to several hundred people in Jerusalem, DeSantis got plenty of applause as he criticized a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran - which Donald Trump abandoned as president - and called the United Nations biased against Israel. The audience murmured and clapped as he recounted a well-worn story about using water from Israel's Sea of Galilee to baptize his children.
Israel is "the new Iowa" for GOP politicians, said Joel Rosenberg, who attended as a reporter for the Christian news organization Trinity Broadcasting Network. Explaining his comparison to the must-visit early-nominating state, he noted Israel's importance to many conservative evangelical voters in the United States as well as Jewish voters.
The governor noted the presence of his "friend" Miriam Adelson, the wife of the late Sheldon Adelson, a GOP megadonor. Many in the audience were enthusiastic about his message on Israel.
But plenty of U.S. voters in the audience said they were still weighing their options for 2024.
Mark Spund, a New Yorker with a home in Florida, said he changed his registration to Republican there and called DeSantis a "bright guy" with lots to offer. But he also brought up - unprompted - the six-week abortion ban that DeSantis just signed in Florida, saying he has "a real problem with it." He also called DeSantis's still-escalating battle with Disney - which just sued the governor - "absurd."
Abraham Losice, who lives in Israel but still votes in the United States as a Republican, said he donated to Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley shortly after DeSantis called the war in Ukraine a "territorial dispute" not crucial to American interests.
But he doesn't like Trump, he said. And DeSantis "looks to be the one person who is strong enough to take on Trump."
Speakers throughout Thursday's event alluded to Netanyahu's judicial plan, which is deeply divisive in Israel and has drawn a mixed response from Jewish leaders in the United States - with some highly critical and others suggesting it's not their place to weigh in.
Netanyahu and his allies - part of the most far-right government in Israel's history - denounce the country's courts as liberal "activist" institutions in need of an overhaul. Their proposals include allowing parliament to override Supreme Court decisions and giving the government more power to pick judges, possibly including those overseeing Netanyahu's corruption trial. Critics contend the overhaul would destroy Israel's system of checks and balances and do lasting damage to its democracy.
Biden last month said he was "very concerned" about the plan and warned, "They cannot continue down this road."
Jeremy Ben-Ami, the president of J Street - which calls itself a home for liberal American Jews - said he sees parallels between the message of judicial overhaul proponents and that of U.S. Republicans, who have similar complaints about the media, judges and "elites."
"As long as that part of the Republican Party is still in firm control, I don't see a lot of daylight emerging between the Republican Party and what's happening on the right in Israel," Ben-Ami said.
Trump, who is running for president again and polls well ahead of his rivals, thrilled many Jewish Republicans with his approach to Israel, taking the country's side in decades-long thorny disputes over territory. He moved the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem after many years of unfulfilled GOP promises, bucking diplomatic tradition to recognize the holy city as the capital of Israel. He also recognized the contested Golan Heights region as Israel's.
But many 2024 hopefuls, including DeSantis and Haley, have been courting members of the Jewish community and have their own long records to tout. As a congressman, DeSantis encouraged Trump to move the embassy, traveling to Jerusalem to scout sites. And as governor, he visited an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank - a largely Palestinian territory he calls "disputed" - and noted his campaign promise to be the "most pro-Israel governor in the country."
At the same time, Trump has alienated some supporters in recent months. He drew rebuke from his former ambassador to Israel last fall when he hosted the rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), who had recently made headlines for antisemitic comments, and the far-right activist Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist and antisemite who has denied the events of the Holocaust.
DeSantis spoke at an event called "Celebrate the Faces of Israel," sponsored by the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem and the Jerusalem Post. Speakers included Israeli President Isaac Herzog - who said he spoke with DeSantis - as well as the chairman of the Museum of Tolerance, Larry Mizel, a U.S.-based philanthropist long known for helping GOP presidential hopefuls navigate Israel.
Mizel, who did not respond to an interview request, has supported Trump in the past, while Rabbi Marvin Hier, who co-founded the museum, delivered a prayer at Trump's inauguration. Political observers took note of DeSantis's prominent role at Thursday's event, with one person in Mizel's orbit reading it as a signal that it's "okay to back another horse" in 2024. DeSantis said on Thursday that Mizel invited him.
At a news conference after his speech, DeSantis tossed people blue pens he had just used to sign a Florida hate-crime bill intended in part to address recent incidents of antisemitism, such as the reported projection of a swastika onto a building.
As has become routine, he sidestepped questions about his plans for 2024. He also reiterated his criticisms of Disney a day after the company sued him, alleging political retaliation.
Disney objected last year to GOP legislation restricting school discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation; DeSantis then worked with GOP lawmakers in Florida to take control of a board overseeing a special district that's home to Disney World. The dispute has only escalated since the new DeSantis-picked board discovered that Disney quietly stripped much of its power.
"The days of putting one company on a pedestal with no accountability are over in the state of Florida," DeSantis said on Thursday, going on to say that "a lot of Floridians were upset, particularly parents," by Disney's stance on last year's schools legislation.
Israel is DeSantis's third stop this week in a tour with a Florida business delegation. Earlier this week he visited Japan and South Korea, where he met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, and other government and business officials.
DeSantis allies hope the trip can boost his foreign credentials for 2024, and he's already faced significant scrutiny on his approach to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Republicans as well as Democrats pushed back on his description of the war as a "territorial dispute," a phrase he later sought to clarify as he took a harder tone against Russia and called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal.
Despite that shift, DeSantis has continued to express skepticism of U.S. involvement in Ukraine. He said in an interview Tuesday with Nikkei Asia that it is "in everybody's interest to try to get to a place where we can have a cease-fire" - a message out of step with the Biden administration, which has said cease-fires would allow Russia to rest and rearm.
The Washington Post's Min Joo Kim in Seoul contributed to this report.