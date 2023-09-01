Top officials from a political action committee backing Ron DeSantis urged donors to contribute $50 million to fund a major push ahead of the Iowa caucuses, according to attendees at the meeting, signaling a cash crunch as the campaign tries to close the gap with front-runner Donald Trump.
The meeting was held last week before the first Republican presidential debate, and included roughly 60 donors, according to attendees who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak about the discussions. The PAC is burning through cash, spending about $5 million a month in Iowa alone, the attendees said.
The direct plea for a cash infusion highlights the challenges for DeSantis, who trails Trump by over 40 percentage points in the RealClearPolitics average of national polls, and has staked his struggling campaign on winning early voting Iowa, where he trails Trump by only 26 percentage points.
The super PAC, Never Back Down, has an outsize role in the Florida governor's operation, essentially performing all the functions of a traditional campaign - from opposition research on rivals and handling media requests to deciding where he travels.
The money woes are noteworthy because it has been the best funded super PAC allied with a GOP candidate. However, a large payroll and the announcement last month of a major $25 million advertising buy suggests the group is spending more quickly than they can court new donors.
Never Back Down spent $33.8 million in the first half of the year, leaving them with $98.6 million going into July, according to the group's midyear filing with the Federal Election Commission. The super PAC's biggest donor, hotel tycoon Robert Bigelow, said last month he wouldn't contribute more until DeSantis demonstrated he could attract other major donors.
The super PAC did not immediately return a request for comment.
CNN and the New York Times reported earlier on the $50 million ask.
On Thursday, Never Back Down confirmed it would shutter its door-knocking operations in Nevada and California, seeking to preserve resources for other states. Never Back Down communications director Erin Perrine said the group wants to invest in the first three early states, Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.
"We see real opportunities," she said. "The first three are going to set the conditions for the March states."
At the luncheon with donors, Never Back Down officials said Trump had likely received over $100 million in free, so-called "earned media," TV coverage since the first of his four criminal indictments, helping him lift his polling numbers, according to the attendees.
The officials said they believe some GOP voters will tire of the former president's legal challenges. Polls, though, show the indictments have boosted Trump's standing and grip on the party.
Officials said they need the cash infusion to make their push before the second Republican debate, scheduled for late September in California, according to the attendees.
DeSantis was one of eight high-polling Republican candidates to take the stage at the first primary debate of the cycle last week in Milwaukee. Trump skipped the forum, part of a strategy to deny his rivals media attention. A Washington Post, FiveThirtyEight and Ipsos poll found 29% of Republican donors said DeSantis won the debate, followed by 26% for entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.
"What I heard was they are going to really take the momentum from the debate and put the hammer down," said Roy Bailey, a key backer who has hosted fundraisers for DeSantis. Bailey, like other supporters, hopes the GOP field will narrow and that the contest turns into a race between Trump and DeSantis.