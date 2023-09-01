Aftermath of Hurricane Idalia

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, accompanied by his wife Casey, visits an affected area in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, in Cedar Key, Florida, Aug. 31, 2023. 

 MARCO BELLO/REUTERS

Top officials from a political action committee backing Ron DeSantis urged donors to contribute $50 million to fund a major push ahead of the Iowa caucuses, according to attendees at the meeting, signaling a cash crunch as the campaign tries to close the gap with front-runner Donald Trump.

The meeting was held last week before the first Republican presidential debate, and included roughly 60 donors, according to attendees who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak about the discussions. The PAC is burning through cash, spending about $5 million a month in Iowa alone, the attendees said.