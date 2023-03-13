Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is edging closer to a 2024 Republican campaign for president, as he will headline the New Hampshire Republican State Committee’s annual fundraiser in Manchester next month.
State Chairman Chris Ager confirmed DeSantis will headline the party’s Amos Tuck Dinner on April 14 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown Hotel.
“This will be our biggest and most exciting Amos Tuck Dinner to date, and it will be an event that you won't want to miss out on,” Ager said in announcing the event.
Early polls in New Hampshire and Iowa have DeSantis and former President Donald Trump running well ahead of other potential GOP hopefuls, including New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.
Last week, Sununu acknowledged that if New Hampshire's primary was held this month, DeSantis would win convincingly.
DeSantis is widely expected to formally announce he will seek the GOP presidential nomination later this spring once the session of the Florida Legislature concludes.
Speculation about a White House bid had ramped up a week ago with release of DeSantis’ book, in which he waged a cultural war against what he called a “woke” liberal philosophy.
Last weekend, DeSantis made appearances in Iowa, which will hold the first caucus in 2024, and Nevada, which has the fourth position on the GOP presidential calendar after New Hampshire and South Carolina.
Tickets for the Manchester event will be $150 apiece with $650 for those who wish to attend the dinner, get into a VIP reception, and have photographs with DeSantis.
The state GOP is selling sponsorships for as much as $5,000 apiece.