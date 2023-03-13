DeSantis to headline N.H. GOP event in Manchester

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will make his first presidential exploratory visit to New Hampshire next month to headline the Republican State Committee's annual fundraiser in Manchester.

 NHGOP

State Chairman Chris Ager confirmed DeSantis will headline the party’s Amos Tuck Dinner April 14 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown Hotel.