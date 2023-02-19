Governor DeSantis

A demonstrator steps on a flag of Governor DeSantis outside of Trump Tower ahead of an announcement by former President Trump in New York, on Nov. 15, 2022.  

 Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is betting he can use one of Donald Trump's biggest successes to turn voters against the former president.

Much of DeSantis's rise to national prominence has been built on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The Republican star has sought to portray his state as "free Florida" - a place that got kids back into schools and allowed businesses like bars and restaurants to reopen much earlier than elsewhere. He has also opposed vaccine mandates that would make workers or students roll up their sleeves against their will.