DeSantis leads Trump in UNH poll, Sununu tied for 4th

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis led former President Donald Trump in 2024 presidential preference according to a University of New Hampshire Survey Center poll. Gov. Chris Sununu finished tied for fourth place with 4% in the survey.

 MARCO BELLO

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken an early lead over former President Donald Trump among likely Republican presidential primary voters in New Hampshire, according to a new independent poll Thursday.

As Trump prepares to travel to the state to speak at the Republican party’s annual meeting on Saturday, he trails DeSantis 42% to 30% in the latest poll from the University of New Hampshire Survey Center.