Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday declined to criticize his opponent former President Donald Trump over his most recent legal woes, instead choosing to take the opportunity to attack the justice system.

Florida’s governor, who is currently polling 40-points or more behind the 45th President in the race for their party’s nomination, held an invite only press call with some members of the New England media on Tuesday, just hours after the nation learned the former president would face a fourth felony indictment.