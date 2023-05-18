Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens to other speakers before signing three education bills Monday at New College of Florida in Sarasota, Fla. 

 Thomas Simonetti/Washington Post

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to officially enter the 2024 presidential race next week, as the Republican gathers top fundraisers in Miami, according to two people familiar with the plans.

The second-term governor, widely considered at present to be the most viable GOP challenger to former president Donald Trump, has been laying the groundwork for a campaign for months. In speeches around the country, he has touted his landslide reelection win last year and his sweeping legislative agenda in Florida - passed this spring by GOP supermajorities - and also implicitly pitched himself as a better bet than Trump in the general election.