DeSantis offers 'economic independence' plan
Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis spelled out his 10-part plan he called a “declaration of economic independence” on Monday at the Prep Partners Group, a logistics warehouse business in Rochester.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

ROCHESTER — Spending cuts, increased domestic drilling, universal school choice and a tighter rein on the Federal Reserve are key pillars of the “declaration of economic independence” Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis spelled out Monday.

The Florida governor’s 40-minute address, followed by a few questions from reporters, wrapped up a three-day visit to New Hampshire that DeSantis acknowledged was an attempt to reset the race and better position himself to defeat former President Donald Trump in the crowded GOP primary race.