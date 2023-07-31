Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis spelled out his 10-part plan he called a “declaration of economic independence” on Monday at the Prep Partners Group, a logistics warehouse business in Rochester.
ROCHESTER — Spending cuts, increased domestic drilling, universal school choice and a tighter rein on the Federal Reserve are key pillars of the “declaration of economic independence” Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis spelled out Monday.
The Florida governor’s 40-minute address, followed by a few questions from reporters, wrapped up a three-day visit to New Hampshire that DeSantis acknowledged was an attempt to reset the race and better position himself to defeat former President Donald Trump in the crowded GOP primary race.
About 150 attended DeSantis’s event at the Prep Partners Group, a logistics warehouse in the industrial park next to the Skyhaven Airport.
The speech was DeSantis’s third policy address, following a plan to better secure the southern border unveiled last month in Texas and a speech on how to create a “mission-first military” delivered in South Carolina.
The first of his 10 bullet points Monday was taking back control of the U.S. economy from China.
“We have to stop selling out this country’s future to China. It is hurting our middle class, and it is hurting our national security,” DeSantis said.
Despite lingering “pessimism,” DeSantis said he believes Americans still have faith that they can end what he called an era of decline.
“Over the last decade, life expectancy has fallen, and it’s been declining for a number of years now,” DeSantis said. “This is not normal, this is not acceptable, and yet entrenched politicians in Washington refuse to change course.”
DeSantis’ speech was laced with populist rhetoric. He promised to support policies geared toward the individual and small business owners, rather than corporate America and Wall Street.
“The idea of ‘too big to fail’ for big institutions has led ‘to too difficult to succeed’ for America’s middle class,” DeSantis said.
He vowed to “fight reckless and wasteful federal spending,” saying he had cut Florida’s debt by more than 25%.
In Congress, DeSantis voted to increase the debt limit and supported a $300 billion budget plan in 2018 that raised caps under the federal Budget Control Act.
DeSantis said he would rescind President Joe Biden’s executive order canceling the Keystone XL Pipeline and would support offshore oil drilling and fracking.
“We have the best oil and gas resources in the world.”
As governor, DeSantis supported the constitutional amendment voters approved that banned drilling off his home state’s coast. He also proposed a ban on fracking there.
Education, the Fed, Trump
All parents should be able to get financial support to send their children to alternative schools, DeSantis said.
He said he would promote apprenticeship and community college programs to give students options other than a four-year degree.
As for the Federal Reserve, DeSantis said he would appoint a new chairman who agreed with his view that its mission should be limited to stabilizing prices and not deal with other financial pursuits, such as a central bank digital currency.
Throughout the trip, DeSantis rarely mentioned Trump by name or responded to the attacks Trump aimed at him over the weekend.
“If you’re up by so much, you would not be worried about anybody else,” DeSantis told reporters after a campaign stop in Rye Sunday. “So the fact that I’m taking the incoming from all of these people, not just him, but a lot of the other candidates, a lot of media — that shows people know that I’m a threat.”
DeSantis did say Trump’s mocking would backfire.
“When he hits me with the juvenile insults, I think that helps me. I don’t think voters like that,” DeSantis said. “I actually don’t mind it at all. I think it’s just a reminder why there’s so many millions of voters who will never vote for him going forward.”
State Rep. Kelley Potenza, R-Rochester, said DeSantis appealed to her because he holds strong views, doesn’t get sidetracked by media narratives and has a record of accomplishment in his home state.
“I would tell him to make his campaign as local as possible, drive home in New Hampshire how your policies would specifically make a difference here,” Potenza said.
“It’s hard to break through with all the polarization and the Trump nonsense that is out there, but I’m done with that, and I think the American people are done with it too.”