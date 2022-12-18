Florida Governor Ron DeSantis holds a rally ahead of the midterm elections, in Hialeah

Ron DESantis

 MARCO BELLO

Early in the pandemic, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis repeatedly praised President Donald Trump for the expedited development and rollout of a coronavirus vaccine. The governor's office pushed for $480 million in pandemic resources, including media campaigns promoting the shots, according to state budget documents. And DeSantis, a Republican, even lauded the Biden administration for helping to expand access to vaccines.

"We're having more vaccine because of this, which is great," DeSantis said of a federal program shipping shots to pharmacies in February 2021.