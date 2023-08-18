NASHUA — Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis vowed to use the American military to wage war with drug traffickers along the southern border.
“We are going to authorize the use of deadly force against the cartels,” DeSantis said in remarks at the Nashua Republican Committee “Steak Out” fundraiser Friday night.
DeSantis said he would hold those traffickers responsible for the increase in overdose deaths due to fentanyl being brought into this country.
“That’s the last thing they’re going to be able to do because we’re going to leave them stone cold dead at the border. We’re not putting up with it anymore,” DeSantis said to loud applause from the partisan crowd at the Courtyard by Marriott Event Center here.
DeSantis’ trip comes as the campaign has faced declining poll numbers and the candidate has made several staff shake-ups.
Michael Gorecki, DeSantis’ state campaign director, said the candidate and his team aren’t letting the national media coverage alter their strategy.
“We firmly believe this is a two-person race between Trump and Governor DeSantis and this will become increasingly clear in the coming weeks,” Gorecki said.
DeSantis opened his speech by making a parochial appeal to local sports fans, retelling about rooting for the Boston Red Sox in the seven years he attended Yale University and Harvard Law School.
He was in Cambridge, Mass., when the Sox “broke the curse” and won its first World Series victory in 2004.
“Just know I did have some rooting interest up here for quite a while,” said DeSantis, who played baseball at Yale.
First-term state Rep. Emily Phillips, R-Fremont, officially joined the DeSantis team on Friday.
“I want someone for eight years, that’s incredibly important if we want to change the direction of this country,” Phillips said during an interview.
Backers unconcerned about national narrative
A past supporter of President Donald Trump, Phillips said the COVID-19 experience influenced her.
“My children were masked during the Trump era and by contrast I watched this outspoken governor taking on the establishment and forcing his state to remain open,” she said.
If elected, DeSantis said he would hold accountable federal public health officials that imposed what he said were unconstitutional vaccine mandates.
“We are going to bring a reckoning, we are going to bring accountability and when I am president, this will never happen again,” DeSantis said.
State Rep. and retired Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Lynn said DeSantis faces the challenge of changing a national narrative that his struggling campaign is in trouble.
“I don’t believe that at all, I remain a strong supporter of his and believe he’d be an excellent president,” Lynn said.
“One thing I would say is Governor DeSantis and all of these Republican candidates need to call out Trump. If Trump is the nominee it will be a disaster for our party up and down the ballot.”
Sandra Ziehm, a Nashua Realtor and former GOP city chair, called on DeSantis to push back against the media criticism.
“Some of his views have been skewed in the national media. I wish he would push back more and more against that,” Ziehm said.
Casey Crane served for seven years as a House member representing Nashua Ward 2.
“There is still plenty of time for people to make up their minds. I haven’t made a decision but I am taking a long look at him,” Crane said.
State Sen. Howard Pearl, R-Loudon, remains undecided and said family farming and immigration reforms are top issues for him.
“I suspect he’s doing a lot better than what the polls reflect right now,” Pearl said. “He’s got a strong personality and a good record as governor; that’s a pretty good combination.”
On Saturday, DeSantis appeared at two events in Manchester and Newport sponsored by Never Back Down, the Super PAC backing his candidacy.