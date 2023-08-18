120820-news-desantis-013.jpg
Buy Now

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks with voters in Manchester at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel on Saturday.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

NASHUA — Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis vowed to use the American military to wage war with drug traffickers along the southern border.

“We are going to authorize the use of deadly force against the cartels,” DeSantis said in remarks at the Nashua Republican Committee “Steak Out” fundraiser Friday night.