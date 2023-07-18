Demonstrators steal a Metropolitan Police riot shield

Demonstrators steal a Metropolitan Police riot shield outside the US Capitol building during a riot in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. 

 Eric Lee/Bloomberg

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday said that former President Donald Trump should have “come out more forcefully” against the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, but rejected the notion that Trump should face criminal charges for his behavior on that day.

DeSantis’ remarks at a press conference in Columbia, S.C. came shortly after Trump said that he had received a letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith informing him that he is a target of a grand jury investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection — a sign that he’s likely to be indicted in the probe.