Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 7, known as the “stop woke” bill, in Hialeah Gardens, Florida, on April 22, 2022. 

 Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald/TNS

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Ron DeSantis will be sworn in Tuesday to his second term as Florida’s 46th governor, and it is already being seen as the start of his audition for the presidency.

DeSantis has positioned himself on the national stage as a likely front-runner for the Republican nomination for president in 2024, but that requires him to launch a campaign for a new job while barely into the four-year term for his current one. The potential political prospects have many watching how he will use his newfound stature.