Governor DeSantis

A demonstrator steps on a flag of Governor DeSantis outside of Trump Tower ahead of an announcement by former President Trump in New York, on Nov. 15, 2022.  

 Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) made his sharpest criticism yet of former president Donald Trump, indirectly rebuking the leadership style of his possible rival for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination and styling himself as a "winner."

When DeSantis was asked by television host Piers Morgan in a recent interview how he is different from Trump, the governor said that he took an alternative approach to managing the coronavirus pandemic and "would have fired" Anthony Fauci, who advised Trump as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.